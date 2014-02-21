The Best And Worst Dressed Figure Skaters At The Olympics

Leah Goldman
Gracie goldMatthew Stockman/Getty Images

Figure skating is the most popular sport in the Winter Olympics. And it’s no surprise why.

From the music, to the jumps, to the lifts, to the costumes, everything is carefully rehearsed and perfected.

But let’s talk about the costumes. There’s no question about it, they are all outrageous. Sequins, sequins, and more sequins. Some, however, are outrageous and ugly.

BEST: We love everything about Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi's scandalous costume.

WORST: The short skirt and long gloves don't work for Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond.

BEST: Carolina Kostner of Italy in an elegant white dress with a lot of sparkles.

WORST: Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia go bold and Klimov's jacket is too much.

BEST: Russian legend Evengy Plushenko has just the right amount of sparkle.

WORST: Italy's Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte have a cute sailor theme going on, but where are the sequins??

BEST: Gracie Gold of the USA shone brightly in blue.

WORST: The orange and brown combination is not doing Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica any favours.

BEST: At first we hated this pink unitard but now we love the bright colour and different style Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany went with.

WORST: Feathers or sequins. It's best to just pick one but Tatsuki Machida of Japan went with both.

BEST: Yuzuru Hanyu's costume was designed by Johnny Weir so it's obviously fabulous.

WORST: Canada's Kevin Reynolds went plain with all black. Snoozefest.

BEST: Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia pulled of the flapper theme with elegance.

WORST: Danielle O'Brien and Gregory Merriman of Australia went too heavy on the neon.

BEST: Jeremy Abbott kept it simple with a little beading for some flare.

WORST: There was a little too much matching in Austria's Miriam Ziegler and Severin Kiefer's costumes.

BEST: The crazy black and white against the plain black worked for Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia.

WORST: Canadian Gabrielle Daleman went with an asymmetrical, one-sleeve costume. Not great for her lines.

BEST: Charlie White and Meryl Davis won the first ice dancing pairs gold for the U.S. in style.

WORST: Meryl Davis and Charlie White looked great for the long program, but for the short program Meryl's pink dress was too childish.

BEST: The 15-year-old American Polina Edmunds went with a fun, age appropriate neon yellow.

WORST: Another one-sleeve and more gloves on Zijun Li of China. WHY?

BEST: 15-year-old phenom Yulia Lipnitskaya's blue dress was adorable and had just the right amount of sparkle.

WORST: Germany's Maylin Wende's grey dress is bleh and doesn't even match Daniel Wende's outfit.

BEST: Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar of Russia rocked their Nutcracker costumes and won gold.

WORST: There is just so much wrong with France's Fabian Bourzat and Nathalie Pechalat's costumes.

BEST: American Jason Brown's costume was perfect for his Prince themed dance.

WORST: Russia's Ruslan Zhiganshin and Victoria Sinitsina's look was a little tacky.

BEST: Gracie Gold knows how to dress for the Olympics. This classic red was perfect, and matched her nails.

WORST: Mae Berenice Meite of France is yet another to go with a one-sleeve, and we just can't get into it.

BEST: Great Britain's Nicholas Buckland's black stripes are a little much but we'll give him a pass because Penny Coomes' dress is gorgeous.

WORST: Candian Patrick Chan's V is a little too deep.

BEST: Elene Gedevanishvili of Georgia's red skirt was the perfect splash of colour.

WORST: Uzbekistan's Misha Ge's outfit it really out there.

BEST: Florent Amodio of France looks adorably geeky.

WORST: Kanako Murakami of Japan looked like she was missing something.

BEST: Yuna Kim of South Korea looked stunning in yellow.

WORST: Russia's Adelina Sotnikova's dress was ill-fitting.

BEST: Akiko Suzuki of Japan went with a very pretty floral pattern.

WORST: Ashley Wagner should have gone a little less bright.

BONUS: NBC announcer Johnny Weir looked fabulous every day.

And his partner in crime Tara Lipinski looked great too.

