The Best And Worst Dressed Figure Skaters At The Olympics

Figure skating is the most popular sport in the Winter Olympics. And it’s no surprise why.
From the music, to the jumps, to the lifts, to the costumes, everything is carefully rehearsed and perfected.
But let’s talk about the costumes. There’s no question about it, they are all outrageous. Sequins, sequins, and more sequins. Some, however, are outrageous and ugly.
WORST: Italy's Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte have a cute sailor theme going on, but where are the sequins??
WORST: The orange and brown combination is not doing Matteo Guarise and Nicole Della Monica any favours.
BEST: At first we hated this pink unitard but now we love the bright colour and different style Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany went with.
WORST: There was a little too much matching in Austria's Miriam Ziegler and Severin Kiefer's costumes.
BEST: The crazy black and white against the plain black worked for Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia.
WORST: Canadian Gabrielle Daleman went with an asymmetrical, one-sleeve costume. Not great for her lines.
WORST: Meryl Davis and Charlie White looked great for the long program, but for the short program Meryl's pink dress was too childish.
BEST: 15-year-old phenom Yulia Lipnitskaya's blue dress was adorable and had just the right amount of sparkle.
BEST: Gracie Gold knows how to dress for the Olympics. This classic red was perfect, and matched her nails.
WORST: Mae Berenice Meite of France is yet another to go with a one-sleeve, and we just can't get into it.
BEST: Great Britain's Nicholas Buckland's black stripes are a little much but we'll give him a pass because Penny Coomes' dress is gorgeous.
