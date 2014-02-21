The Best And Worst Dressed Figure Skaters At The Olympics

Figure skating is the most popular sport in the Winter Olympics. And it’s no surprise why.

From the music, to the jumps, to the lifts, to the costumes, everything is carefully rehearsed and perfected.

But let’s talk about the costumes. There’s no question about it, they are all outrageous. Sequins, sequins, and more sequins. Some, however, are outrageous and ugly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.