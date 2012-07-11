The Best And Worst Cities In Which To Be A Home Buyer

Congrats, New Yorkers: the city has been named by Zillow as one of the country’s best housing markets to buy.



Zillow analysed data on sale-to-list price ratio (the difference in listed price versus selling price), number of days listings spent on Zillow, and the per cent of homes on the market with a price cut, to come up with its list.

Photo: Zillow

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

