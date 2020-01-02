Every single Christian Bale movie, ranked

Bale played Mandras in “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” (2001).

Synopsis: An Italian officer (Nicolas Cage) is torn between loyalty to his country and his love for a local fisherman’s fiancé (Penélope Cruz) as he occupies a Greek island during World War II.

Bale appears in the film as Mandras, the fisherman who leaves his love behind to fight the war on the mainland.