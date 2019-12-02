I tried every single burger at McDonald's and ranked them from worst to best

Andrew LaSane I tried every single burger that the fast-food giant has to offer.

As part of an ongoing series, I tasted every single burger at McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant impressed me with its bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese and its double bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese.

The Big Mac was really tasty, but I don’t think it necessarily lived up to the hype.

In my opinion, the chain’s hamburger and double hamburger were boring and kind of bland.

Over several weeks, I made dozens of trips to various McDonald’s locations, determined to taste and review every single burger on the menu.

I tried a total of 18 burgers for this assignment, taking photos of each and jotting down notes about their ingredients, taste, and appearance as I went along.

Here’s every single burger at McDonald’s, ranked from worst to best.

Note: Prices are based on my local New York City McDonald’s.

Hamburger — $US1.39

Andrew LaSane The hamburger wasn’t very exciting compared with the other options.

The basic hamburger at McDonald’s had one beef patty, one pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a toasted bun.

It was just sort of plain and a bit bland, in my opinion.

Even though this was the cheapest burger option on the menu, it still didn’t feel worth it. I think I would have been happier with a delicious McDonald’s apple pie, which costs about the same.

Double hamburger — $US2.89

Andrew LaSane More protein, but not more excitement.

I accidentally purchased two double hamburgers, but after trying one I didn’t bother with the second because I simply didn’t find it enjoyable.

Together, the meat patties were moist, but the overall burger felt kind of bland to me with its pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and regular bun.

Quarter Pounder — $US5.49

Andrew LaSane I wish it had cheese to add some flavour.

The sesame-seed bun was filled with two patties, onions, ketchup, and pickles.

Overall, the burger had plenty of beef, but the Quarter Pounder made me respect cheese more, since I think it would have benefited from a slice or two.

Without the melted slices of cheese, the onions dominated the burger and masked the flavour of the naked beef.

Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US5.59

Andrew LaSane The burger wasn’t bad — it just wasn’t very memorable.

If I hadn’t taken notes on the Quarter Pounder with cheese, I might not have remembered it. It wasn’t a bad cheeseburger, but it did not feel markedly different from many others on the menu, which made it forgettable for me.

The burger came with one patty, pickles, slivered onions, two slices of cheese, ketchup, mustard, and a sesame-seed bun.

Double Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US6.69

Andrew LaSane This had two slices of cheese, which were welcome.

The double QPC came with two quarter-pound beef patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame-seed bun.

It was not the best I’ve had – I felt like the charbroiled taste and onions overpowered the taste of beef. In my opinion, the burger I tried was not evenly seasoned either, since the second half tasted much saltier than the first.

Deluxe Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US6.49

Andrew LaSane The piece of lettuce seemed to be a bit too large for the burger.

The deluxe Quarter Pounder with cheese had one beef patty, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, cheese, pickles, a sesame-seed bun, and lettuce.

Unsurprisingly, as you can see from the photo, the burger tasted more like lettuce than anything else. Yes, I easily could have taken it off, but I chose to review it the way it was sold to me, with a comically large piece of lettuce that barely fit into the box.

Bacon McDouble — $US2.99

Andrew LaSane The burger was just fine.

This burger was fine, but it wasn’t my favourite. The only notes I took about the bacon McDouble I tried were “pretty standard” and “kinda salty.”

The burger comes with pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, a slice of bacon, and cheese.

McDouble — $US2.29

Andrew LaSane It had a great meaty flavour, but I missed the cheese.

The only physical difference between a McDouble and a double cheeseburger at McDonald’s is that the former had one fewer slice of cheese.

Both had pickles, cheese, onions, ketchup, mustard, and a regular bun.

Losing that slice of cheese hurt the burger’s ranking on this list, but it did put more of a focus on the meat instead of the other toppings.

Double bacon BBQ burger — $US7.49

Andrew LaSane The burger patties didn’t have enough of a beef flavour.

The burger featured two meat patties, applewood-smoked bacon, tangy barbecue sauce, cheese, and crispy fried onions on a regular toasted bun.

After trying the single version and wishing that the flavour of the meat was more prominent, I thought that another patty would make this burger perfect. And sure, the dual patties did taste charbroiled, but I didn’t taste any strong beef flavour.

I was also disappointed that the barbecue sauce and fried onions were only in the centre of the patty, so the bites around the edges were a bit on the plain side.

Bacon BBQ burger — $US5.99

Andrew LaSane It almost looked like a burger you’d get at a sit-down restaurant.

The burger had one beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, barbecue sauce, cheese, and crispy fried onions on a regular toasted bun.

The sauce and fried onions took centre stage, and because of that, the taste of the beef was almost completely lost.

Still, it was pretty tasty, and I appreciated the crunch of the fried onions and bacon.

Deluxe double Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US7.29

Andrew LaSane It tasted a smidge underseasoned to me.

The deluxe double Quarter Pounder with cheese had the same charbroiled taste as some of the other burgers I tried, but it was not as overpowering.

I appreciated the balance of the toppings (tomatoes, cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard), but I feel like the two patties could have used more salt and pepper.

Triple cheeseburger — $US3.79

Andrew LaSane I wish there had been triple the pickles too.

This tasted like a denser double cheeseburger, which, I guess, is exactly what it is.

The three burger patties took centre stage here, but not necessarily in the best way. Pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard were also present, but they did not come to participate in terms of flavour.

Ultimately, I felt the three patties threw off the burger-to-bun ratio.

Big Mac — $US5.49

Andrew LaSane I get why this is such a classic, but I missed having loads of toppings.

The Big Mac has been the signature burger at the golden arches pretty much since it was added to the menu in the late 1960s.

It wasn’t my first time trying one, but expectations going in were pretty high.

As outlined in the old jingle, the burger came with two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seed bun.

The lettuce was crispy, and, much to my delight, no parts of the three-tiered bun were soggy after my five-minute ride home. The Big Mac sauce was familiar, both patties were evenly cooked, and the toppings were messy but tasty.

It’s not a small sandwich by any means, but I found that I was surprisingly still hungry after eating it.

Double cheeseburger — $US2.69

Andrew LaSane I appreciated the extra cheese.

The double cheeseburger was like a McDonald’s cheeseburger, only taller. The extra patty and cheese were more filling, but the taste was very similar to the original.

Cheeseburger — $US1.69

Andrew LaSane It was simple and not bad.

The cheeseburger was simple but effective. I thought the bun-to-patty ratio was perfect, and there was just enough ketchup and mustard.

The lonely pickle slice could have used a friend, but I have long believed that the chopped onions McDonald’s adds are the stars of the show.

Bacon Big Mac — $US6.49

Andrew LaSane The bacon added the perfect level of saltiness.

As the name suggests, the bacon Big Mac is like the classic (two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame-seed bun) but with one no-brainer ingredient added: bacon.

The burger and the other components were just as good as I remembered the original being (I tried them several weeks apart), but I think the crispy bacon gave this dish an extra something special.

Double bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US7.69

Andrew LaSane There was too much of a good thing on this one.

The double bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese seemed perfectly cooked to me.

In addition to the healthy serving of bacon, the burger had two patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame-seed bun.

It was juicy and flavorful, but in the end it was a case of too much of a good thing. Had it been slightly smaller, it would have taken the No. 1 spot.

Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese — $US6.69

Andrew LaSane It had a great blend of salty and sweet flavours.

The bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese was one of the juiciest burgers I tried for this taste test.

The winning dish consists of a quarter-pound beef patty, onions, pickles, two slices of cheese, a sesame-seed bun, and thick slices of bacon.

The saltiness of the bacon and beef paired nicely with the sweetness of the ketchup, the pleasant bite and crunch of the onion and pickles, and the gooeyness of the cheese.

In my opinion, this still wasn’t as good as a burger you’d order from a sit-down restaurant – but by fast-food standards, it was damn near perfect.

