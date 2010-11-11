The Best And Most Reliable Ranking Of Top 20 MBA Programs Ever Published

Poets & Quants studied five major MBA rankings, BusinessWeek, Forbes, U.S. and World Report, Financial Times, and The Economist, and created their own list of top MBA programs.



By noticing the strengths and flaws of the five media rankings and weighting them by reliability, Poets & Quants developed an index out of 100 for the top 50 schools. And they think their list is brilliant: “The beauty of this methodology is that each of the five major MBA rankings..are brought together for the very first time. We’ve come up with what is arguably the best and most reliable ranking of MBA programs ever published.”

With their newly formed index, Poets & Quants formulated their own ranking of the top MBA schools that show some interesting results. Take Harvard and Stanford. BusinessWeek has never ranked either as number one, but Poets & Quants ranks them one and two respectively.

Methodology (From Poets & Quants): Schools on each of the five major rankings were scored from a high of 50 to a low of 1, the numerical rank of the 50th school on any one list. Then, those sums were brought together, weighting the BusinessWeek ranking 30%, the Forbes ranking 25%, the U.S. News & World Report rankings 20%, the Financial Times rankings 15%, and The Economist ranking 10%. These differing weights reflect the authority and credibility we believe each of these rankings have in the business school universe. To be included in the Poets&Quants analysis, each school had to receive a ranking from at least three of these most influential lists of the best full-time MBA programs.

Note: Poets & Quants analysed the data before The Economist released their latest ranking for 2010. The Economist 2009 ranking was used instead.

