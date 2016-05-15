The best and funniest reactions to Australia almost winning the Eurovision song contest

Olivia Chang
Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images.

It’s strange to think of Australia winning the 2016 Eurovision song contest but that’s nearly what happened after Dami Im took out second place at the grand final in Stockholm this morning.

Australia’s unexpected entry this year came after Guy Sebastian was invited as a special guest to celebrate Eurovision’s 60th anniversary in 2015.

Im managed to impress both the jury and viewers with 511 points for Sound of Silence, behind Ukraine who won the title with 534 points.

But in between the contest and the final results, there were some hilarious reactions on social media to Australia’s incredible performance.

Here’s a look at what people were saying:

