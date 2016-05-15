The best and funniest reactions to Australia almost winning the Eurovision song contest

Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images.

It’s strange to think of Australia winning the 2016 Eurovision song contest but that’s nearly what happened after Dami Im took out second place at the grand final in Stockholm this morning.

Australia’s unexpected entry this year came after Guy Sebastian was invited as a special guest to celebrate Eurovision’s 60th anniversary in 2015.

Im managed to impress both the jury and viewers with 511 points for Sound of Silence, behind Ukraine who won the title with 534 points.

But in between the contest and the final results, there were some hilarious reactions on social media to Australia’s incredible performance.

Here’s a look at what people were saying:

thank god we don’t have to deal with the embarrassment of australia being the most talented in europe#Eurovision #EurovisionSongContest — Dream Big,Travel on (@NinaLazarus) May 14, 2016

Australia got invited to @Eurovision and did amazing. Imagine what would happen if we accepted the invite to @esa #justsayin #strayainspace — Jessica Orr (@jessicaorr) May 14, 2016

At least Australia didn't win as would have been tiny bit embarrassing for countries who are European. C : ) xx #closeShave #eurovision — Carole Matthews (@carolematthews) May 14, 2016

congrats #Ukraine on winning #Eurovision!

with #Australia in 2nd… maybe next year we just call it #Vision? — Gintas Reisgys (@GintasReisgys) May 14, 2016

Tony Abbott was criticised for wanting to put Australia between Ukraine and Russia. And now #Eurovision has sucked us back. #stopthesongs — Andrew Carr (@AOCarr) May 14, 2016

Australia broadcasters who entered Eurovision as a joke on the cheap suddenly relax and conspire to enter "'My Lovely Wallaby" next year. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 14, 2016

Australia enters a period of national mourning. Pass the Nutella and the spoon. We'll be on the couch for some time. #Eurovision — Van Badham (@vanbadham) May 14, 2016

i skip eurovision one year and suddenly we're declaring war on australia. — padme amelara (@saucepansexual) May 14, 2016

AUSTRALIA GOT ROBBED!!!! — Simon and Martina (@eatyourkimchi) May 14, 2016

Robbed. Australia should hold a referendum to leave the EU… #Eurovision — Justin Stevens (@_JustinStevens_) May 14, 2016

I feel like Australia are the Nadine Coyle of Eurovision and soon some one might just bust them for lying on the entry form. Europe ☑️ — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) May 14, 2016

So apparently the Swedish news were so convinced Australia would win they put up the wrong graphic. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/FlNH1gyM5e — Tony Broderick (@brod) May 14, 2016

