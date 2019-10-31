20 of the best US neighbourhoods for trick-or-treating this Halloween

- Zillow released a list of the top 20 US cities for trick-or-treating.
- These places have high home values, an abundance of kids under 10, and houses that are close together.
- Presidio Heights in San Francisco and Bel Air in Los Angeles made the list.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you’re out trick-or-treating this year, aim for a neighbourhood where you’ll get a king-size candy bar, not floss.
Real estate database Zillow broke down the 20 best cities and neighbourhoods to visit this Halloween night. These streets guarantee a Halloween-friendly atmosphere due to an abundance of kids under 10 and high home values.
Plus, the houses are close together, so you can optimise how many houses you visit before the night’s up. Zillow released the list in 2018, but a company representative told Business Insider that the numbers wouldn’t change much year-to-year.
Here are Zillow‘s top 20 places for trick-or-treating:
20. Stonegate Estates — Mesa, Arizona
Other top neighbourhoods: Meridian Hills; Santa Rita Ranch; Mountain Ranch; Community Fiesta
19. Alameda — Portland, Oregon
Other top neighbourhoods: Grant Park; Laurelhurst; Beaumont-Wilshire; Eastmoreland
18. Eastover — Charlotte, North Carolina
Other top neighbourhoods: Freedom Park; Myers Park; Shannon Park; Chantilly
17. Tule Springs — Las Vegas, Nevada
Other top neighbourhoods: West Las Vegas; Sheep Mountain; Desert Shores; Twin Lakes
16. Las Tierras — El Paso, Texas
Other top neighbourhoods: North Hills; Las Palmas; East Side; Silver Springs Village
15. Hilltop — Denver, Colorado
Other top neighbourhoods: Whittier; Cory-Merrill; Westwood; Country Club
14. La Jolla — San Diego, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Del Mar Heights; Black Mountain Ranch; Talmadge; Miramar Ranch North
13. West DePaul — Chicago, Illinois
Other top neighbourhoods: Roscoe Village; Belmont Central; Chrysler Village; Vittum Park
12. Maryvale — Phoenix, Arizona
Other top neighbourhoods: Laveen; Estrella; North Gateway; Encanto
11. Bluffview — Dallas, Texas
Other top neighbourhoods: Northeast Dallas; North Dallas; M Streets; Oak Lawn
10. Whittier Heights — Seattle, Washington
Other top neighbourhoods: Bryant; Laurelhurst; High Point; Windermere
9. Kops Park — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Other top neighbourhoods: Clarke Square; Historic Mitchell Street; Silver City; Honey Creek Manor
8. Kent — Washington, DC
Other top neighbourhoods: Bloomingdale; Park View; Berkley; Near Northeast
7. Brentwood — Sacramento, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Upper Land Park; South Oak Park; Village 12; South Hagginwood
6. Patterson Park — Baltimore, Maryland
Other top neighbourhoods: Patterson Place; Upper Fells Point; Highlandtown; Butcher’s Hill
5. Bel Air — Los Angeles, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Pacific Palisades; Beverlywood; Cheviot Hills; Beverly Glen
4. Naples — Long Beach, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Belmont Park; California Heights; Los Altos; Bixby Knolls
3. Point Breeze — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Other top neighbourhoods: Oxford Circle; Juniata Park; Queen Village; Southwest Schuylkill
2. West San Jose — San Jose, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Willow Glen; Cambrian Park; Rose Garden; Almaden Valley
1. Presidio Heights — San Francisco, California
Other top neighbourhoods: Sea Cliff; Golden Gate Heights; Laurel Heights; West Portal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.