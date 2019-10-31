20 of the best US neighbourhoods for trick-or-treating this Halloween

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Zillow released a list of the top 20 US cities for trick-or-treating.

These places have high home values, an abundance of kids under 10, and houses that are close together.

Presidio Heights in San Francisco and Bel Air in Los Angeles made the list.

If you’re out trick-or-treating this year, aim for a neighbourhood where you’ll get a king-size candy bar, not floss.

Real estate database Zillow broke down the 20 best cities and neighbourhoods to visit this Halloween night. These streets guarantee a Halloween-friendly atmosphere due to an abundance of kids under 10 and high home values.

Plus, the houses are close together, so you can optimise how many houses you visit before the night’s up. Zillow released the list in 2018, but a company representative told Business Insider that the numbers wouldn’t change much year-to-year.

Here are Zillow‘s top 20 places for trick-or-treating:

20. Stonegate Estates — Mesa, Arizona

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Other top neighbourhoods: Meridian Hills; Santa Rita Ranch; Mountain Ranch; Community Fiesta

19. Alameda — Portland, Oregon

James Mattil / Shutterstock

Other top neighbourhoods: Grant Park; Laurelhurst; Beaumont-Wilshire; Eastmoreland

18. Eastover — Charlotte, North Carolina

Streeter Lecka / Staff/ Getty Images

Other top neighbourhoods: Freedom Park; Myers Park; Shannon Park; Chantilly

17. Tule Springs — Las Vegas, Nevada

Shutterstock

Other top neighbourhoods: West Las Vegas; Sheep Mountain; Desert Shores; Twin Lakes

16. Las Tierras — El Paso, Texas

Other top neighbourhoods: North Hills; Las Palmas; East Side; Silver Springs Village

15. Hilltop — Denver, Colorado

Other top neighbourhoods: Whittier; Cory-Merrill; Westwood; Country Club

14. La Jolla — San Diego, California

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Other top neighbourhoods: Del Mar Heights; Black Mountain Ranch; Talmadge; Miramar Ranch North

13. West DePaul — Chicago, Illinois

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Other top neighbourhoods: Roscoe Village; Belmont Central; Chrysler Village; Vittum Park

12. Maryvale — Phoenix, Arizona

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Other top neighbourhoods: Laveen; Estrella; North Gateway; Encanto

11. Bluffview — Dallas, Texas

Shutterstock

Other top neighbourhoods: Northeast Dallas; North Dallas; M Streets; Oak Lawn

10. Whittier Heights — Seattle, Washington

Shutterstock Aerial drone photo of residential real estate in West Seattle, Washington.

Other top neighbourhoods: Bryant; Laurelhurst; High Point; Windermere

9. Kops Park — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger

Other top neighbourhoods: Clarke Square; Historic Mitchell Street; Silver City; Honey Creek Manor

8. Kent — Washington, DC

Alex Brandon/AP

Other top neighbourhoods: Bloomingdale; Park View; Berkley; Near Northeast

7. Brentwood — Sacramento, California

Other top neighbourhoods: Upper Land Park; South Oak Park; Village 12; South Hagginwood

6. Patterson Park — Baltimore, Maryland

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Other top neighbourhoods: Patterson Place; Upper Fells Point; Highlandtown; Butcher’s Hill

5. Bel Air — Los Angeles, California

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Other top neighbourhoods: Pacific Palisades; Beverlywood; Cheviot Hills; Beverly Glen

4. Naples — Long Beach, California

Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock

Other top neighbourhoods: Belmont Park; California Heights; Los Altos; Bixby Knolls

3. Point Breeze — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Other top neighbourhoods: Oxford Circle; Juniata Park; Queen Village; Southwest Schuylkill

2. West San Jose — San Jose, California

Getty Images

Other top neighbourhoods: Willow Glen; Cambrian Park; Rose Garden; Almaden Valley

1. Presidio Heights — San Francisco, California

Marc Benioff/@Benioff San Francisco Presidio festival

Other top neighbourhoods: Sea Cliff; Golden Gate Heights; Laurel Heights; West Portal

