The Best American Express Credit Cards

American Express credit card offers continue to be one of the most popular sections within Outlaw‘s redesigned card deals comparison portal as of this weekend. Among them, these are my two personal favourites:



American Express Premier Rewards Gold is great because it has the look and feel of a traditional AmEx gold charge card, yet is a fully functional credit card, allowing you to pay off your balance at once — or over time.

Through the deal in our portal, at least, the annual fee is also waived for the first year (saving you $175) and you’ll earn 3X points on airfare purchases, 2X points on gas, and 1X points on everything else.

Additionally, Premier Rewards Gold is a solid primary credit card for affluent world travellers: you’ll gain exclusive access to Gold Card Destinations as a cardmember. Full review and 15,000 bonus Membership Rewards points promotion details located here.

Blue Sky from American Express (more info and application link here) is another great American Express credit card catered to frequent travellers who fly on more than one airline, or perhaps just aren’t ready to “commit” to an airline card that only earns you miles on one specific carrier.

It sports the iconic transparent and blue foil design of the Blue line of AmEx cards, and has no annual fee. Additionally, you’ll earn travel rewards on your card with no travel restrictions or blackout dates. You can redeem your points with any airline, car rental, or hotel — at any time.

It was also recently rated “Best Airline Credit Card” by one of our main competitors, so we aren’t the only folks who like it!

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including American Express.

