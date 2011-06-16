The Best American Express Card Offers

If you’ve always dreamed of having an American Express Gold Card, their newest promotion for the Premier Rewards Gold card makes it a lot easier to say “yes.”



I also really like the Starwood Preferred Guest credit card from American Express (Starwood owns some of my favourite high-end hotel brands, including the W and the Westin).

Let’s dive in… The AmEx Premier Rewards Gold card offer featured in our deals portal this week has a very tempting incentive package, and you can get a decision on your application in 60 seconds… One of the benefits of applying online versus via regular mail.

New cardholders get 15,000 bonus Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 on the card within the first three months of card membership — those 15K points can be redeemed for a wide range of $150 gift cards. In addition, those who apply through that promotion pay no annual fee the first year, which is a $175 savings. New cardholders also get exclusive access to Gold Card Destinations, which includes special travel and amenities packages only available to Gold Card owners. More info and apply here.

Now, for the details on the Starwood Preferred Guest AmEx, which is my favourite hotel rewards credit card at the moment. You’ll get 10,000 bonus Starpoints with your first purchase on the new card, and another 15,000 bonus Starpoints if you spend $15K or more within the first 6 months. To put that into proper perspective, that’s enough points for up to 6 free nights at a category 1 or 2 Starwood-owned hotel.

Starpoints can also be redeemed for flights on more than 350 airlines around the world, with no blackout dates. Like the other card, this one offers an online application decision within 60 seconds, and the annual fee is waived for the first year ($65 per year thereafter).

— provided by Outlaw

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the card issuers mentioned in this article.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.