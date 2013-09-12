RANKED: The Best Airlines In America

Sure, you take fares and frequent flier miles into account when booking a flight.
But if you want to know how American carriers really stack up, you have to look at the raw data. So that’s what we did.
We’ve created a list of the best airlines within the United States, based on the two most important factors for a trip: an enjoyable flying experience and a timely flight.
For in-flight experience, we relied on J.D. Power & Associates’s 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study.
For on-time and cancellation ratings, we pulled data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).
Note that this list does not include every American airline. We considered only those for which we had reliable data from both the JD Power survey and the BTS. You’ll notice carriers like Spirit, Virgin America, and Hawaiian Airlines are missing.
Read more about our methodology here.
In-Flight Experience: 660 out of 1000
Timeliness: 587.8 out of 1000
American Airlines is in a bad spot these days. It's unpopular, and scored just 660 on the JD Power Satisfaction survey. It's bankrupt, and the Department of Justice wants to stop the deal that could put it back in the black.
But there's hope for the carrier. The government is open to settling the court fight over whether it can join forces with US Airways and reap the financial benefits. It has also rebranded, and although we don't like its new logo, we hear great things about the experience on board the 777-300 -- the 'new face' of American.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 641 out of 1000
Timeliness: 628.5 out of 1000
Like US Airways, United Airlines found itself on a recent list of the most frustrating companies in America. Last year, a model accused the airline of killing her beloved golden retriever.
Now the airline is switching to lighter, thinner seats that it says will increase space for knees, but will also let it pack more people onto its planes.
At least it serves good vodka.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 630 out of 1000
Timeliness: 727.9 out of 1000
It's one of the most disliked companies in America. It's one of the worst for customer service. And the government doesn't want it to complete a merger with American Airlines that would give it a financial boost.
It got the worst score in the JD Power satisfaction survey, but at least 85% of its flights are on time, so the unpleasant experience doesn't last longer than it should.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 708 out of 1000
Timeliness: 708.1 out of 1000
Frontier Airlines isn't in great shape. Republic Airways Holdings bought it out of bankruptcy in 2010, but within two years the new owner lost more money than it originally paid for the low-cost airline.
To boost income, Frontier is imitating super budget airline Spirit: In May, it announced some customers would have to pay $US100 for the right to put a carry-on bag in the overhead bin.
However that works out, Frontier will soon have a new owner. In July, Republic reached a nonbinding agreement with an unnamed third party who will buy the carrier.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 787 out of 1000
Timeliness: 630.3 out of 1000
Once in the air, JetBlue customers can watch live television. It's a big bonus, especially since the airline doesn't offer WiFi in flight yet (that's coming next year).
The airline is making a solid bid for cross-country customers with private suites and massage seats in business class, plus power outlets for the masses.
It got a great score for in-flight experience but was hurt by the fact that nearly 23% of its flights were delayed in the window we considered.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 682 out of 1000
Timeliness: 806.6 out of 1000
Although it was named the least respected brand in America in a recent poll of corporate executives, Delta posted an excellent timeliness score that pushed it into third place in this ranking.
The oldest American airline still operating recently spent $US5.6 billion on 40 Airbus jets and $US1.4 billion on a new terminal at JFK Airport.
In December, it dropped $US360 million on a 49% stake in fan favourite Virgin Atlantic, which we believe will help it improve its own in-flight experience.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 770 out of 1000
Timeliness: 729.7 out of 1000
Southwest dominated the JD Power Satisfaction Study, but a weaker on-time / cancellation score knocked it into second place.
Since taking off in 1971, it has become the world's largest low-cost carrier, expanding far beyond its name to offer flights to 97 destinations in 41 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Early on, its success gave birth to the 'Southwest Effect' -- the drop in fares in any geographical market it entered. That has faded a bit since, but customers still know that with Southwest 'bags fly free.' In a time when checking a bag comes with extra fees just about everywhere else, that messaging matters.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
In-Flight Experience: 717 out of 1000
Timeliness: 827.5 out of 1000
The airline named for the 49th state is on a roll. It has announced it will try using two exits to get customers of its Boeing 737s faster once the flight is over. It's increasing its use of solar power for passenger ramps. It was just named the most fuel efficient American carrier.
And it's being honored by Anchorage's Alaska Jewish Museum for its role in transporting 50,000 Jews from Yemen to the newly founded Israel between 1948 and 1950.
Those kinds of efforts and press gave it an excellent score of 770 in the JD Power survey. Combine that with a national best on-time score of 827.5 and the great booze they serve on board, and you find it at the top of our list.
Our survey was based on in-flight experience data from J.D. Power & Associates's 2013 North American Airline Satisfaction Study and flight delay and cancellation numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Click here to see our full methodology.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.