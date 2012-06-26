Five days out from July, the start of the busy summer travel season for many American households. If you already have some idea of what your travel plans look like, why not maximise your airfare purchase with the right airline credit card?



Here’s an updated round-up of Outlaw‘s favourites:

Capital One Venture Rewards – This is still our favourite travel rewards credit card. New cardholders earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending $1k within the first 3 months, which can be used on any airline or toward any travel expense. The card earns 2 miles per $1 spent, and miles do not expire. Also, there are no foreign transaction fees. Apply online and read customer reviews here.

JetBlue Airways Credit Card – This AmEx card is another one of the best airline credit cards out there at the moment. No blackout dates on flights operated by JetBlue, and new cardholders earn 10,000 bonus points toward Award Travel after the first purchase on the card. Additionally, you’ll earn up to 8 points per $1 spent on Jetblue.com, making this a good card for maximizing your JetBlue airfare purchases.

Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature Card (New) – Although American Airlines has had a credit card and rewards program for years, this is actually a brand new refresh of their card. New cardholders “earn 30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership,” which is enough for a domestic round-trip award booking.

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards – Southwest’s airline credit card offers a lucrative “25,000 bonus points after your first purchase – that’s over $400 in Wanna Get Away?® Fares” that can be redeemed for a round-trip flight. Additionally, cardholders earn “3,000 points each year on your Cardmember Anniversary.”

Virgin America Credit Card – Virgin America’s credit card gives you “10,000 Bonus Points with your first purchase,” and “up to 5,000 Bonus Points with a balance transfer in the first 90 days.” You’ll also get $150 off a companion ticket every year. If you decide to do the balance transfer option, you’ll enjoy 0% introductory APR for the first fifteen billing cycles after the account is opened on that balance — an unusually good rate for a major airline credit card.

