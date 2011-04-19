The Best Airline Credit Card Deals This Week

Great month so far for credit card deals with serious bonus air miles for new cardholders. Here’s an updated snapshot of the best airline offers posted on Outlaw as of April 18, 2011 for the week ahead.



1. British Airways 100K Bonus Miles — Yes, the 100,000 bonus miles promotion for British Airways’ Visa Signature credit card is still active as of this morning, but we think it will end soon, as BA has planned this to be a limited time promo only… The unusually generous number of miles is arguably designed to generate lots of interest in the new card, which it has definitely done. Application link here. (Worth noting: The official card promotion language now even includes the words LIMITED TIME OFFER in all-caps, which was not there originally — more evidence this is a time-sensitive deal; I suspect it will be dropped down to 40K or 50K bonus miles in May.)

2. United Airlines 25K Bonus Miles + $50 Back — You get 25,000 United Mileage Plus bonus miles, plus a $50 statement credit, after your first purchase on the United Mileage Plus Visa Signature card. You can get an additional 5,000 miles by adding an authorised user to your account. Application link located here. To put this deal in perspective, 25,000 miles is more than enough for a domestic roundtrip Saver Award flight.

3. Southwest Airlines Credit Card’s 20,000 Points Bonus — Southwest recently revamped their rewards system, now called Rapid Rewards Plus, and some of the improvements include: no blackout dates anymore, unlimited reward seats, and your earned points never expire. Using this offer, you’ll get 20,000 bonus points after your very first purchase on the card. Application link here. (You’ll also get 3,000 bonus points each year on your cardmember anniversary date.)

4. Continental Airlines 25K Bonus Miles + $50 Back + Presidents Club Passes — This credit card deal is very similar to the United Airlines’ offer. You earn 25,000 bonus miles after your first purchase, along with a $50 statement credit. Unlike United, however, with this card you will also receive 2 annual complimentary passes to Continental’s Presidents Club, which is a worldwide network of high-end airport lounges — amenities include free bar service, snacks, and free high-speed wi-fi. These lounges also tend to be an excellent way to network and meet other business travellers.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has financial relationships with Chase, ING, Barclays Bank and other financial institutions. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, United Airlines, Continental, Southwest or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.