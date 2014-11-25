The Best Airbnb Rentals In 18 Big Cities Around The US

Staying in an Airbnb rental gives travellers a uniquely authentic alternative to the traditional hotel.
Airbnb hosts are known for their design sensibilities and attention to detail, and there’s a ton of variety for the more adventurous traveller.
We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting homes you can rent from Airbnb in 18 major cities in the U.S. They all have a unique design and have earned top reviews from previous travellers.
Romantic treehouses, swanky lofts, and secret gardens are highlights.
Three separate elevated structures are connected by rope bridges. The bedroom is meant to accommodate two people, and everything is left open to the elements.
Cost: $US275/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Buckhead
If you have a big group that's willing to splurge, this beautifully remodeled house can be rented out for a few nights. Each room is amazingly decorated, and there's even a fire pit for hanging out outside.
Cost: $US1,000/night
Accommodates: 13
Neighbourhood: East Downtown
According to the listing, this home is located on a street where Frederick Douglass once lived. There's a second-floor deck as well as a quaint garden.
Cost: $US90/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Washington Hill
Airbnb users can rent a room in either the basement or upper floor of this Moroccan-inspired home. They can also make use of green space in the backyard.
Cost: $US85/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Fort Greene
Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/new-york-airbnb-rentals-2014-3?op=1#ixzz3JzlS6ZvQ
You'll have to walk up a few flights of stairs, but the adorable decorations and convenient location make it well worth the climb.
Cost: $US295/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Beacon Hill
The apartment has two bedrooms, a private deck, and a backyard, and public transportation isn't far away.
Cost: $US125/night
Accommodates: 5
Neighbourhood: Logan Square
The two-level home hangs in a grove of ohia trees in a rainforest near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This treehouse has been named one of the most romantic getaways in the world, and there's plenty of hiking trails to explore.
Cost: $US255/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Kīlauea
The bedrooms have balconies that face the ocean, and guests are free to take a dip in the swimming pool.
Cost: $US180/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Malibu
Guests can take advantage of the swimming pool, accessible beachfront, and free valet parking.
Cost: $US169/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Miami Beach
This one-bedroom apartment is tastefully decorated and close to the Minneapolis Greenway, a bike path that leads to some of the Twin Cities' major attractions.
Cost: $US99/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Uptown
This rental is located in a building that was once 19th-century storefront. The home is colourful, comfortable, and filled with local artifacts.
Cost: $US70/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Treme
The apartment has a bedroom, large living room, and open kitchen, in addition to an expansive terrace with its own outdoor fireplace.
Cost: $US325/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Gramercy
The space, which was once a two-car garage, was converted into an apartment with stainless steel and reclaimed wood.
Cost: $US129/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Richmond
The rental is located on the second floor of the owner's home and can comfortably accommodate a small group.
Cost: $US60/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Brentwood
Though the house dates back to the 1880s, it has been renovated to include modern conveniences and is close to the trendy galleries and restaurants of the Mission District.
Cost: $US625/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Mission
Known as 'El Refugio del Espia,' this tiny one-bedroom home is on the National Registry of Historic Places and dates back to 1860. It has been updated with modern amenities and is close to Santa Fe's main tourist sites.
Cost: $US145/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Eastside
The hosts rent out the third floor of their early-20th century home. Decked out with warm wood paneling and huge glass windows, the unit was built for taking in gorgeous city views.
Cost: $US160/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Eastlake
Guests have access to a private bedroom and bathroom, along with a free breakfast and Netflix.
Cost: $US75/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Capitol Hill
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.