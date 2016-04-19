British Airbnb users want to stay in this treehouse in Cornwall more than anywhere else in the world -- here's what it looks like inside

Airbnb British users of Airbnb dream of staying in this Cornish treehouse more than anywhere else on the planet.

Of all the Airbnbs in the world, Brits want to stay in a treehouse in Cornwall the most, according to data released today by the accommodation rental site.

Tree Sparrow House in Helston has topped a ranking of the most popular rentals saved to British users’ “Wish Lists” on Airbnb.

The company analysed nearly 2.4 million wish lists created in the UK to find the most sought-after properties.

The charming one-bedroom property — which costs £100/night to rent — is split across two floors with a kitchen/living area and bedroom. Suitable for two guests, the rental offers idyllic views of the surrounding countryside and coast.

Its host, Jonathan Melville-Smith, a retired landscape designer and contractor, hasn’t lived in the treehouse himself, but he said he has spent “the occasional night” there.

“For me, my earliest childhood memories are about building dens, followed by the magical story of Swiss Family Robinson. From that moment on I wanted to build a tree house,” Melville-Smith told Business Insider over email. “It seems to me that I have always wanted to live in a tree house and spend magical moments in one.”

Take a look inside the upscale treehouse below.

Suspended over 6-feet above the ground, the treehouse is accessible via a wooden staircase. A proper treehouse 'needs to be in a tree, supported by the tree,' according to Melville-Smith. 'Not on stakes, or posts in the ground next to the tree.' Airbnb Here's the view upon entering the treehouse. It's a cosy space, with homely touches like fairy lights and a rug. There's also a tree bark running right through the structure in case you forget you're staying in a treehouse. Airbnb The living room is compact but the host has made clever use of the space to make it feel more spacious. For example, the tree twigs lining the walls double as a magazine rack. Airbnb The kitchen is stocked with pots, pans, crockery, a kettle, and a small cold box for storing cool food, as well as a stove and grill. Thankfully, the treehouse is fully insulated with double-glazed windows and heating so you won't need to rely on cooking to warm up the space. Airbnb On the second floor, there's a 'mezzanine' bed with a tiny window overlooking the countryside. Bedsheets and towels are all provided. Airbnb A small bathroom with a composting toilet is tucked away behind a curtain. Guests can also use a wash basin, while a separate shared shower is located outside of the treehouse. Airbnb Situated in the remote Cornish countryside, the treehouse is a romantic place to stay, with gorgeous rural views overlooking Falmouth Bay and the fields of Tregaminion. 'On windy days it's like being in a boat gently rocking in the branches,' Melville-Smith said. Airbnb

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.