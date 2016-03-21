Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Beyonce stay in this $10,000-a-night Airbnb when they visit San Francisco

Celebrities are just like us: they stay at Airbnbs, too.

While on his 58-city “Purpose” world tour, 22-year-old Canadian pop prodigy Justin Bieber posted up at some seriously luxe digs: a $10,000 per night Airbnb in Los Altos Hills, above San Francisco’s Bay Area. It’s the very same estate, in fact, that Beyonce called home while in town for her Super Bowl half-time show last month. Bieber performed at San Jose’s SAP Center on Thursday night.

The former enfant terrible of pop music is selling out stadiums to crazed superfans and riding a high of critical and commercial success on his latest album, so it’s no wonder he decided to follow in Queen Bey’s footsteps and get away from the fray in the five-bedroom hilltop escape, situated on 11 private acres. From an infinity pool to a rooftop garden, this house is decked out as an ideal celebrity retreat. Bieber even Instagrammed from the rental: “Bless up,” he captioned one photo.

The cherry on top? Airbnb picked up the check for his stay.

See the Biebs’ choice of abode, below.

Set high atop the San Francisco hills with sweeping 270-degree bay views, it's a five-bedroom contemporary mansion on 11 private acres. via Airbnb It's designed for a seamless outdoor-indoor experience, with massive glass walls that entirely disappear. via Airbnb The infinity-edge pool is the perfect spot for gazing out at the Bay Area below. via Airbnb Justin certainly thought so, posting this Instagram during his stay. The listing notes that you can 'help yourself to vegetables from the rooftop garden or lemons fresh from our private orchard.' via Airbnb The property is also 'net-zero energy', offering a sustainable escape. via Airbnb Here's another shot of that blissful pool. There are over 60 fruit trees -- and chickens. via Airbnb The living room is decorated in a minimalist style. If Bieber felt moved to play music, he would have been well-equipped with this grand piano. via Airbnb The art mimics the sunset skies over the Bay. It's a 30-minute drive to San Francisco airport, or 15 minutes to downtown Palo Alto. via Airbnb Bieber clearly enjoyed his hilltop getaway. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/BDB4tq-Avhe/embed/ Width: 658px It looks like a peaceful retreat. via Airbnb Even the bathrooms -- with stand-alone tubs and long counters -- incorporate the outdoors. via Airbnb A game room with bar and pool table and a spa and fitness center complete the amenities. via Airbnb The kitchen is designed for entertaining, with five ovens, an island, and plenty of bar stools for guests. via Airbnb This bedroom looks like a serene spot to come down from playing a concert to thousands. via Airbnb Another bathroom offers ocean views even while you bathe. via Airbnb And when seeking a nightcap, the wine cellar comes fully stocked. A satisfying selection, no matter if you're Beyonce or Bieber. via Airbnb

