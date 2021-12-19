I’ve made over 45 recipes in the air fryer this year. Here are 8 of my favorites.

This past year, I spent more time cooking with my air fryer than any other appliance, and I’ve loved it.

I love using my air fryer since cleanup is usually a breeze and once you start the cooking process, you can pretty much leave it alone until it’s finished. Plus food normally heats up faster because of the circulating air and temperature control.

Out of the 45 recipes I’ve experimented with this year, here are my favorites that you should also add to your list of air-fried go-tos: