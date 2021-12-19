I’ve made over 45 recipes in the air fryer this year. Here are 8 of my favorites.

- In 2021, I tried over 45 recipes using my air fryer and still make several of them regularly.
- The steak and orange chicken both came out crispy and tender in the popular appliance.
- The air fryer was great for making breakfast foods, like bacon, French toast, and frittatas.
I love using my air fryer since cleanup is usually a breeze and once you start the cooking process, you can pretty much leave it alone until it’s finished. Plus food normally heats up faster because of the circulating air and temperature control.
Out of the 45 recipes I’ve experimented with this year, here are my favorites that you should also add to your list of air-fried go-tos:
The recipe calls for kosher salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, oregano, and onion powder, but you could coat your thighs in whatever seasonings you’d like, or even marinate them for a few hours beforehand.
Prior to using my air fryer, I’d have to broil skin-on chicken thighs to get the same type of crispy, well-seasoned crust, but it would take much longer and the kitchen would always get smokey.
I still make food blogger Jennifer Banz’s recipe several times a month and love it.
To make this simple take, I rubbed a 2-inch (5cm)-thick steak with a combination of 11 ingredients, including ground coffee, ancho-chili powder, paprika, dark-brown sugar, salt, pepper, ground coriander, ground mustard, ground ginger, and dried oregano.
After letting it sit for 15 minutes, I popped it in the air fryer for 20 minutes, 10 on each side.
This was the best steak I’ve ever made. It was perfectly cooked inside — super juicy that it practically melted in my mouth. It also had an incredible combination of salty and sweet flavors thanks to the unique rub.
Cooking steak is usually a pain, but this recipe made it shockingly simple.
Cooking bacon in the air fryer (per A Pinch of Healthy’s instructions) was so incredibly easy and mess-free since there was no grease flying everywhere or a leftover smoky kitchen.
Simply place the strips next to one another in the basket and air fry depending on how crispy you like your bacon. If you’re not sure how long to cook it for, you can always peek into the basket to check up on it.
Once the grease cools off, you can dispose of it or wipe it out of the air-fryer bin.
The list of ingredients is quite short, calling for an egg, chicken, cornstarch, orange juice, ginger, oyster and soy sauce, honey, and red-pepper flakes.
Start with air frying your flour-coated chicken chunks, then toss them with an easy-to-make, tangy sauce.
It’s a quick, straightforward recipe for when you’re craving a fast-food alternative that’s a bit more wholesome.
But Love Bakes Good Cakes’ simple recipe yields a perfectly crunchy, caramelized coating that covers the entire stick since you finish the bread with a generous mixture of sugar-cinnamon prior to air frying,
As long as you don’t overcrowd the basket, the French-toast sticks come out with an unbelievably crispy exterior and soft inside. They barely even need syrup.
You don’t have to worry about them getting burnt either because the air fryer evenly cooks each piece.
Put nearly anything into your egg mixture — veggies, meat, or cheese — and simply air fry it for about 25 minutes.
It’s the perfect breakfast for a crowd or to meal prep for yourself.
This recipe couldn’t be easier and can be modified based on what types of spices you like.
Simply coat your string beans in olive oil and seasoning and toss them into your air fryer. After about 10 to 12 minutes, they come out tender, slightly blistered, and delicious.
Inspired by a TikTok recipe from the user @pearls_kitchen, which used crescent-roll dough, I branched out and also tried the technique with cookie dough, cinnamon rolls, pie crust, and phyllo.
The crescent-roll and cookie-dough Oreos came out the best and were made even better with a little Nutella slathered on prior to wrapping and frying.