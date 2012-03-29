Forget Your College Years—Most People Say This Was The Happiest Age Of Their Lives

Jennifer Love Hewitt turned 33 in February, and how happy she looks!

Photo: AP Images

As it turns out, our college years may not be the happiest time of our lives.A report by Friends Reunited, a British social networking site, found that 70 per cent of respondents aged over 40 were not truly happy until they had hit the age of 33.



6 per cent said they were happiest at university, while 16 per cent said they reached the peak of their happiness during their childhood years.

Donna Dawson, a psychologist, said: “The age of 30-three is enough time to have shaken off childhood naivety and the wild scheming of teen-aged years without losing the energy and enthusiasm of youth.”

Anxious twentysomethings, take note: You probably have a lot more to look forward to than you can imagine.

[via the New York Daily News]

