Forget Your College Years—Most People Say This Was The Happiest Age Of Their Lives

Matthew Kassel
jennifer love hewittJennifer Love Hewitt turned 33 in February, and how happy she looks!

Photo: AP Images

As it turns out, our college years may not be the happiest time of our lives.A report by Friends Reunited, a British social networking site, found that 70 per cent of respondents aged over 40 were not truly happy until they had hit the age of 33.

6 per cent said they were happiest at university, while 16 per cent said they reached the peak of their happiness during their childhood years.

Donna Dawson, a psychologist, said: “The age of 30-three is enough time to have shaken off childhood naivety and the wild scheming of teen-aged years without losing the energy and enthusiasm of youth.”

Anxious twentysomethings, take note: You probably have a lot more to look forward to than you can imagine.

