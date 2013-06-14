17 Of The Best Pieces Of Advice You'll Ever Hear

We publish a lot of advice from executives and commencement speakers, but due to survivor bias, those might not always be the best tips.
It’s also worth hearing the advice from parents, grandparents, and everyone in between that’s stuck with regular people and had an impact on their lives
A recent Reddit thread asked users “what’s the absolute best advice you’ve ever been given?” We’ve collected the very best answers.
Via Reddit user Tantek:
“Only pack what you can carry yourself.”
Reddit user Skiperton:
“It doesn’t matter is you spend 1000 hours practicing if you’re doing it wrong, all you learned is how to do it wrong.”
Reddit user bradlee92:
Reddit user Blueson:
“If you blame it on someone else, don’t expect it to get better.”
Reddit user incognito_workacct:
Reddit user gthm8:
“Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.” – Mark Twain
Reddit user Its_my_head_Schwartz:
“Try not to take anything personally. No one thinks about you as much as you do.”
Reddit user Xoth_Bnug:
“If you want to remember something, write it down.”
Reddit user dont_let_me_comment:
This whole list: Regrets of the dying
- I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.
- I wish I didn’t work so hard.
- I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings.
- I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends.
- I wish that I had let myself be happier.
Reddit user SolidGod:
“Act like you know what you’re doing in whatever situation, and 99% of people will leave you the hell alone.”
Reddit user xmelancoholicx:
Reddit user MauricioPosada:
Reddit user 1dayaway:
Reddit user TummyDrums:
There are 2 rules for having plans.
- Always have a plan.
- Your plan isn’t going to work
Reddit user Behemothpanzer:
Reddit user brentakill:
“I’m a space monkey on a rock and I’m going to be dead someday – enjoy life!”
