The Best Advice Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Ever Received

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Brian Chesky was a recent guest on Sarah Lacy’s Pando Monthly.He relayed the best piece of advice he’s ever received to the audience.



When Airbnb was going through Paul Graham’s Y Combinator program, Graham told Chesky:

“Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like.”

People who really love a product will make it go viral, Graham told him.

“If you want to create a great product, just focus on one person,” Chesky advised the crowd. “Make that one person have the most amazing experience ever.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.