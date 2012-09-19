10 Perfect Hotels For The Adventerous traveller

Photo: Andbeyondafrica.com/
For some people, a vacation spent lounging on the beach is not much of a vacation at all.Fortunately, there are hotels out there that cater to the adventurous traveller.
So pack your climbing gear and sports equipment, and check into one of these 10 luxurious adventure hotels.
Explore Australia's Great Barrier Reef from the comfort of the Angsana Great Barrier Reef Hotel, in Cairns for about $227 a night.
The hotel features a spa, cove, and plenty of opportunities for water sports such as snorkelling, diving, sea kayaking, and parasailing.
Sunriver Resort in Oregon is one of the top 50 ski resorts in North America, according to Condé Nast traveller.
The resort has something for adventurous travellers in every season, including skiing, golf, whitewater rafting, and even paintball nearby.
It's located near the Cascade mountain range and rooms start at about $126 a night.
Floatels can be found everywhere from Montreal to Brooklyn, but our top pick is the River Kwai Floating Hotel in Thailand.
The hotel, which is accessible only by boat, is the ultimate getaway. Guests can partake in the 'river jump'--jumping right off the hotel into the water below, or spend an hour rafting down the river.
Rooms start at $104 a night. The price of a jungle raft is included.
When you look out your window at The Coqui Coqui Coba, Papolchac Residence & Spa, you'll be able to take in an ancient Mayan ruin.
The hotel is set in the Yucatán jungle, right next to the ruins and a lagoon about 100 feet below.
Rooms start at around $230 a night.
If you're searching for a vacation in the wilderness but want five-star luxury, Homestead at Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa is the place to check in.
The hotel offers African safari guides, rangers, and trackers to help guests explore the surrounding terrain.
A suite for four costs $4,800.
Whether you're inside or outside the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, you can feel the serenity of the accommodations.
Spend a day on the world-class slopes, and when you're done, cozy up by the fire.
The hotel has 175 rooms across three levels. Rooms cost about $630 a night.
The Tree Top Hideaway on the border of Bandhavgarh National Park in India offers modern day luxuries with an ambiance of rustic wilderness living.
While you're there, take a jeep safari to search for tigers and bird watch on the farmlands. In between activities, enjoy tea at the luxurious home base.
The Villingili Resort & Spa in the Maldives is situated along a coral reef, and guests stay in bungalows floating above the water.
Spend your days in the turquoise lagoon, take a yacht expedition to the equator, and enjoy nightly themed dinners.
Rooms start at $1,200 a night.
Sleep under the stars at Scotland's 'Eco Pod.'
The igloo-like rooms don't leave a permanent footprint on the land, making them eco-friendly.
They over look Loch Linhe and the mountains of Mukk and Kingairloch coastline, where guests can hike during the day.
Lumiere Telluride, a boutique hotel in Colorado, offers endless luxury and action-packed adventures.
Guests can go paragliding, ATV touring, river rafting and more in the summer.
During the winter, there's ice climbing, an avalanche education course, and Nordic skiing.
Rooms start at $195 a night.
