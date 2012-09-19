10 Perfect Hotels For The Adventerous traveller

Photo: Andbeyondafrica.com/

For some people, a vacation spent lounging on the beach is not much of a vacation at all.Fortunately, there are hotels out there that cater to the adventurous traveller.



So pack your climbing gear and sports equipment, and check into one of these 10 luxurious adventure hotels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.