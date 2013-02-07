This Is The Single Best Ad Of All Time, As Ranked By The Total Number Of Awards It's Received

In the advertising business, everyone is familiar with a commercial for the French TV company Canal+, titled “The Bear.” Created by ad agency BETC Paris, it stars a bearskin rug who, having seen a lot of movies on TV from his spot on the living room floor, becomes a movie director himself in the egotastic style of Stanley Kubrick.



This commercial is now, officially, the best TV ad of all time, according to The Gunn Report, which tracks advertising awards. Adweek notes that the ad has received more industry awards than any other single piece of work in the Gunn Report’s history.

Released in 2011, it has been viewed 1 million times on YouTube but, obviously, has never aired in any of the larger TV markets in the English-speaking West because it’s for a French brand. (The ad itself is a mix of English and subtitles.) It is absolutely hilarious.

Also of note is this billboard for Samsonite, titled “Heaven & Hell.” Made by JWT Shanghai, it is the most awarded print ad ever, the Gunn Report says. It’s very big, and very detailed. We’ve uploaded the largest version we can find, but if you want to see it in all its spectacular detail, go here.

Photo: Samsonite

