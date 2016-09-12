US

This 7-minute workout is all you need to keep fit

Kevin Reilly

Researchers at the Human Performance Institute in Orlando, FL, found that a high-intensity circuit training (HICT) routine is the most effective way to workout. This program uses a series of 12 exercises done over the course of approximately 7 minutes. Michael Bultman of CrossFit NYC performs the circuit for you to follow along at home.

 Special thanks to Michael Bultman and CrossFit NYC.

