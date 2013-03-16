The Best 404 Error Pages Of All Time

Jay Yarow
Titleist 404

When you type in the wrong web address, you end up on a 404 page.Most companies have boring 404 pages that try to get you back the site’s main page.

But some clever companies do more. They use 404 pages to have fun.

We have a round up of the best 404 pages on the web.

A few years ago, Tristan Walker set up a thread on Quora for people to find the best 404 pages on the web. After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections on Mashable, 404 Research Lab, and elsewhere on the web, we’ve put together our favourites.

Whoops! We caught TechCrunch with its pants down on this one

This Pac-Man 404 is great, you can play Pac-Man inside the 404!

This one is a lot of fun, you can rotate the cube and adjust it in and out

Play with it here

This one from Lululemon is weird

Blippy has a pretty magical 404, but what does it mean?

Titleist's is great if you're a golfer. It's a bunch of guys looking for a lost ball.

Not sure what to make of this one ...

Remember Herman Cain? This was a classic Obama dis.

South Park has a rotation of great 404 pages

Here's another one ...

Lego has a pretty cool one

Remember Homestar Runner? It had one of the best 404s ever. It was a comic short about why the site doesn't work

If you land on the 404 page of Nosh, you get this video of some guys killing a webpage

Here's the 404 page. Below is the elaborate video.

PBWorks with another take on the unicorn theme

A political 404 page from Canada

This one from Local Fitness is our favourite in the bunch

Another great one, this time from BedMap

Github with a fun play on Star Wars

BONUS: This isn't a Yahoo 404 page, but it was at the San Francisco Giants' ballpark, and it is funny.

