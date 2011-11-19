The Best 404 Error Pages Of All Time

Last week Herman Cain’s fantastic 404 page blew our mind.We weren’t alone. Tristan Walker, who does business development for Foursquare, declared it the best 404 page ever, and set up a thread on Quora for people to find a better one.

After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections on Mashable, 404 Research Lab, and elsewhere on the web, we think Walker might be right.

Whoops! We caught TechCrunch with its pants down on this one

This Pac-Man 404 is great, you can play Pac-Man inside the 404!

This one is a lot of fun, you can rotate the cube and adjust it in and out

Play with it here

This one from Lululemon is weird

Blippy has a pretty magical 404, but what does it mean?

Not sure what to make of this one ...

South Park has a rotation of great 404 pages

Here's another one ...

Lego has a pretty cool one

Remember Homestar Runner? It had one of the best 404s ever. It was a comic short about why the site doesn't work

If you land on the 404 page of Nosh, you get this video of some guys killing a webpage

Here's the 404 page. Below is the elaborate video.

Another political 404 page, this time from Canada

This one from Local Fitness is our favourite in the bunch

Another great one, this time from BedMap

BONUS: This isn't a Yahoo 404 page, but it was at the San Francisco Giants' ballpark, and it is funny.

What did we miss? Drop a link to your favourites in the comments.

