The Best 404 Error Pages Of All Time

Photo: hermancain.com

Last week Herman Cain’s fantastic 404 page blew our mind.We weren’t alone. Tristan Walker, who does business development for Foursquare, declared it the best 404 page ever, and set up a thread on Quora for people to find a better one.



After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections on Mashable, 404 Research Lab, and elsewhere on the web, we think Walker might be right.

