The Best 404 Error Pages Of All Time

Photo: hermancain.com
Last week Herman Cain’s fantastic 404 page blew our mind.We weren’t alone. Tristan Walker, who does business development for Foursquare, declared it the best 404 page ever, and set up a thread on Quora for people to find a better one.
After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections on Mashable, 404 Research Lab, and elsewhere on the web, we think Walker might be right.
Remember Homestar Runner? It had one of the best 404s ever. It was a comic short about why the site doesn't work
BONUS: This isn't a Yahoo 404 page, but it was at the San Francisco Giants' ballpark, and it is funny.
