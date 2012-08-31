Traverse Mars' Rocky Landscape In The Most Spectacular 360-View Yet

Photographer Andrew Bodrov first took on us on a incredible tour of Mars with an interactive panorama of Curiosity rover’s landing site, Gale Crater on his site 360 Cities.



Now, using the rover’s latest batch of Earth-like images, Bodrov has created an even better Martian experience, filling in some of the gaps missing in his first 360-view — like the 3-mile high mountain inside Gale Crater known as Mount Sharp. This is Curiosity’s ultimate destination.

The high-resolution panorama was made by stitching together 138 images from the rover’s 34-millimetre Mast Camera. He was able to do this using stitching software from PTgui.

Bodrov told us that he enhanced the colours to match the colours used by NASA, which were tweaked to show the lighting conditions we have on Earth.



Mars Panorama – Curiosity rover in New Mexico

Credit: Source images by NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems; Stitched by Andrew Bodrov @ http://www.360cities.net/profile/bodrov

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.