The Best 25 Places To Live If You're Starting A Startup

Boonsri Dickinson
Startup Genome

Photo: Startup Genome

The Startup Genome, which collects data to figure out what makes startups successful, has released its latest results.

These are the 25 best startup ecosystems in the world, according to their research:

  1. Silicon Valley (San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose, Oakland)
  2. New York City (NYC, Brooklyn)
  3. London
  4. Toronto
  5. Tel Aviv
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Singapore
  8. Sao Paulo
  9. Bangalore
  10. Moscow
  11. Paris
  12. Santiago
  13. Seattle
  14. Madrid
  15. Chicago
  16. Vancouver
  17. Berlin
  18. Boston
  19. Austin
  20. Mumbai
  21. Sydney
  22. Melbourne
  23. Warsaw
  24. Washington D.C.
  25. Montreal

In Silicon Valley, for instance, the Startup Genome’s data showed that it had the following characteristics, which attracted entrepreneurs: “Strong early stage funding ecosystem. More mentors. Most Ambitious. High Risk.”

New York, on the other hand, had the following characteristics: “Diverse. Niche Focus. Marketplace and Social Network focus. High risk.”

