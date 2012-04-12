The Best 25 Places To Live If You're Starting A Startup

Photo: Startup Genome

The Startup Genome, which collects data to figure out what makes startups successful, has released its latest results.

These are the 25 best startup ecosystems in the world, according to their research:

Silicon Valley (San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose, Oakland) New York City (NYC, Brooklyn) London Toronto Tel Aviv Los Angeles Singapore Sao Paulo Bangalore Moscow Paris Santiago Seattle Madrid Chicago Vancouver Berlin Boston Austin Mumbai Sydney Melbourne Warsaw Washington D.C. Montreal

In Silicon Valley, for instance, the Startup Genome’s data showed that it had the following characteristics, which attracted entrepreneurs: “Strong early stage funding ecosystem. More mentors. Most Ambitious. High Risk.”

New York, on the other hand, had the following characteristics: “Diverse. Niche Focus. Marketplace and Social Network focus. High risk.”

