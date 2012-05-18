These Are The Best 11 Countries For Doing Business

Photo: dizzylizzy1227 on flickr

According to The Heritage Foundation‘s annual Index of Economic Freedom, 2011 was not a good year for the Global Economy.The average score across all 184 countries measured in the index came in at 59.5 on a scale of 0 to 100, down 0.2 from 2011.



The Index scores countries on 10 freedoms across 4 categories – from the rule of law and the size of government to the efficiency of regulations and the openness of markets.

The decline in Economic Freedom was mostly the fault of big spending governments in Europe and North America. From the report:

“Rapid expansion of government, more than any market factor, appears to be responsible for flagging economic dynamism. Government spending has not only failed to arrest the economic crisis, but also — in many countries — seems to be prolonging it. The big-government approach has led to bloated public debt, turning an economic slowdown into a fiscal crisis with economic stagnation fueling long-term unemployment.”

For the 18th year in a row, Singapore and Hong Kong took the top 2 spots, and for the first time, the top 4 spots were all taken by nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe saw broad declines, with 31 of the continent’s 43 nations suffering drops, but the region still scores very well overall.

The index has been published in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal every year since 1995.

