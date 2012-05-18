These Are The Best 11 Countries For Doing Business

Photo: dizzylizzy1227 on flickr
According to The Heritage Foundation‘s annual Index of Economic Freedom, 2011 was not a good year for the Global Economy.The average score across all 184 countries measured in the index came in at 59.5 on a scale of 0 to 100, down 0.2 from 2011.
The Index scores countries on 10 freedoms across 4 categories – from the rule of law and the size of government to the efficiency of regulations and the openness of markets.
The decline in Economic Freedom was mostly the fault of big spending governments in Europe and North America. From the report:
“Rapid expansion of government, more than any market factor, appears to be responsible for flagging economic dynamism. Government spending has not only failed to arrest the economic crisis, but also — in many countries — seems to be prolonging it. The big-government approach has led to bloated public debt, turning an economic slowdown into a fiscal crisis with economic stagnation fueling long-term unemployment.”
For the 18th year in a row, Singapore and Hong Kong took the top 2 spots, and for the first time, the top 4 spots were all taken by nations in the Asia-Pacific region.
Europe saw broad declines, with 31 of the continent’s 43 nations suffering drops, but the region still scores very well overall.
The index has been published in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal every year since 1995.
Denmark, one of the richest countries in Europe and the World, starts our list off at #11.
The country experienced the biggest drop on our list however, with its score declining by 2.4 points, primarily reflecting considerable deterioration in its financial condition overall.
Population: 5.5 million
GDP (PPP): $201.7 billion
- 2.1% growth
- 0.1% 5-year compound annual growth
- $36,450 per capita
Unemployment: 7.2%
Inflation (CPI): 2.3%
FDI Inflow: $-1813.6 million
Source: The Heritage Foundation
The good old U.S. of A. clings to the top 10 this year, just barely.
Its overall score is 1.5 points lower than 2011, due to deteriorating scores for government spending, freedom from corruption, and investment freedom
Population: 310.0 million
GDP (PPP): $14.7 trillion
- 2.8% growth
- 0.9% 5-year compound annual growth
- $47,284 per capita
Unemployment: 9.6%
Inflation (CPI): 1.6%
FDI Inflow: $228.2 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Ireland, which went all the way from 27th in 1996 to to 3rd in 2001, did not fare well through the financial crisis.
The country has now dropped to 9th overall, with a large 1.8 point decline, reflecting poorer management of government spending and reduced monetary freedom.
Population: 4.5 million
GDP (PPP): $172.3 billion
- -1.0% growth
- -0.4% 5-year compound annual growth
- $38,550 per capita
Unemployment: 13.5%
Inflation (CPI): -1.6%
FDI Inflow: $26.3 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Mauritius becomes the first Sub-Saharan African country ever to break into the top 10.
The country improved its score 0.9 from 2011, with improvements in property rights, monetary freedom, and government spending.
Population: 1.3 million
GDP (PPP): $18.1 billion
- 4.0% growth
- 4.6% 5-year compound annual growth
- $14,097 per capita
Unemployment: 7.5%Inflation (CPI): 2.9%
FDI Inflow: $430.0 million
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Chile, which has taken full advantage of the commodity boom, is the freest country in South America, and has consistently scored in the top 10 since 2005.
Chile improved substantially (0.9) from 2011, due to improved scores in property rights, freedom from corruption, and monetary freedom.
Population: 17.2 million
GDP (PPP): $257.9 billion
- 5.3% growth
- 3.3% 5-year compound annual growth
- $15,002 per capita
Unemployment: 8.1%
Inflation (CPI): 1.5%
FDI Inflow: $15.1 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Canada, which has shown significant improvement since the late 90's, is tops for the Americas, beating out its large neighbour to the south for the 3rd year in a row.
The country experienced a 0.9 point drop overall however, reflecting worsening scores for its size of government and monetary freedom.
Population: 34.1 million
GDP (PPP): $1.3 trillion
- 3.1% growth
- 1.2% 5-year compound annual growth
- $39,057 per capita
Unemployment: 8.0%
Inflation (CPI): 1.8%
FDI Inflow: $23.4 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Switzerland, the top European nation, cracks the top 5 for the 3rd year running.
The country had a significant drop in its overall score however (0.8), with declines in freedom from corruption, business freedom, and an increase in government spending.
Population: 7.8 million
GDP (PPP): $324.5 billion
- 2.6% growth
- 1.9% 5-year compound annual growth
- $41,663 per capita
Unemployment: 4.5%
Inflation (CPI): 0.7%
FDI Inflow: -$6,561.4 million
Source: The Heritage Foundation
New Zealand has consistently ranked in the top 5 over the life of the index, and 2012 is no different.
Its score did decline, but only slightly (by 0.2), reflecting small drops in investment freedom and an increase in government spending.
Population: 4.4 million
GDP (PPP): $117.8 billion
- 1.5% growth
- 0.6% 5-year compound annual growth
- $26,966 per capita
Unemployment: 6.5%
Inflation (CPI): 2.3%
FDI Inflow: $560.7 million
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Australia, which simply refused to enter recession during the global financial crisis, grabs the bronze medal.
The country improved its scores in trade and fiscal freedom freedom, and lowered its government spending.
Population: 22.2 million
GDP (PPP): $882.4 billion
- 2.7% growth
- 2.8% 5-year compound annual growth
- $39,699 per capita
Unemployment: 5.2%
Inflation (CPI): 2.8%
FDI Inflow: $32.5 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Singapore takes the #2 spot on the list for the 18th year running.
While socially Singapore may be backwards by some standards, it is a financial powerhouse on the rise, poised to challenge the likes of New York, London, and Tokyo for global importance.
The small southeast Asian city-state improved in the corruption and financial freedom measures, while losing some ground in labour and monetary freedom.
Population: 5.2 million
GDP (PPP): $291.9 billion
- 14.5% growth
- 6.4% 5-year compound annual growth
- $56,522 per capita
Unemployment: 2.1%
Inflation (CPI): 2.8%
FDI Inflow: $38.6 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
Hong Kong takes the crown again, as it has done for every year since the Index's inception in 1995.
Hong Kong is so focused on business that it's President sports the title 'Chief Executive.'
The country (ok, technically a Chinese 'special administrative region') improved in corruption and government spending, with a slight decline in monetary freedom.
Population: 7.1 million
GDP (PPP): $325.8 billion
- 7.0% growth
- 3.9% 5-year compound annual growth
- $45,736 per capita
Unemployment: 4.4%
Inflation (CPI): 2.4%
FDI Inflow: $68.9 billion
Source: The Heritage Foundation
