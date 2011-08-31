The Best 0% Intro APR Card: Citi Simplicity

If you visit Outlaw‘s credit card offers portal this week and click on the “0% APR Credit Cards” or “Citi Credit Cards” category tabs, you’ll notice the new Citi Simplicity credit card ranks high when compared to other U.S. 0% intro APR offers out there at the moment.



Here’s why: Citi Simplicity offers 0% intro APR for the first 21 months on both balance transfers and purchases. That’s nearly two years of introductory rate, which is the longest 0% intro rate in the U.S. right now from a major bank, as far as I know. Additionally, the card has a refreshing blue and white wave-form design, has no annual fee, no penalty rates nor late fees, and promises “direct access” to a service representative if you have any questions regarding your account — no sifting through a phone menu for 25 minutes to get a real human being on the phone.

You will likely see ads for Citi Simplicity over the next few weeks online and perhaps in print as well. It would appear to be Citi’s most tempting offer for those with excellent credit at the moment, so I’m sure they will put their full marketing muscle behind it.

It reminds me a bit of the American Express Clear credit card I had a few years ago; as with the Citi Simplicity credit card, the appeal was that the card had very simple/straightforward fee disclosures, and didn’t charge late fees. (It also had no annual fee.)

Another Citi card to keep on your radar this week is the Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature credit card. There’s no annual fee (unusual for a high-end hotel rewards card) and you’ll earn “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1000 within 4 months of account opening.” Apply or compare with other leading hotel credit cards right here.

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi and AmEx.

