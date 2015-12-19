Bernie Sanders' campaign will regain access to voter data Saturday

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) earned a late victory Friday night as it was announced his campaign would regain access to voter information Saturday morning.

The decision was reached between the Democratic National Committee and Sanders’ campaign after the candidate’s campaign filed a lawsuit against the DNC for cutting off its access to the voter file — on accusations the Sanders campaign improperly accessed data compiled by the campaign of rival Hillary Clinton.

Sanders accused the party of trying to “undermine” him in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, a race in which Sanders is most closely positioned to challenger frontrunner Hillary Clinton.

More to come …

