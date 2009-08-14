The Bernie Madoff Restaurant Index

When Bernie Madoff’s AmEx bill was released to the public this week, we did what everyone else did: started looking through it for patterns. We noticed, for instance, that Mark Madoff eats at Lure Fish Bar just about every other week. And we noticed that one time he basically stiffed them on the tip, leaving just 6%.



The folks over at Eater were far more thorough, going through the 100-plus page document to produce the definitive Bernie Madoff Dining Index.

Their discoveries:

Most Frequent Visits:

-Lure (8)

-Brasserie (5)

-Houston’s (6)

-Mezzaluna (4)

-Balthazar (3)

Most Expensive Meal: $1,943.46 at Patroon

Worst Tip: 6% at Lure

Over at Eater they have a neighbourhood by neighbourhood listing of all the restauarants patronized by the Madoff clan.

