The Bernanke Put And The Bubble Blowing Machine

The Federal Reserve has essentially become a price fixing mechanism for an economy that has long struggled with severe structural problems. When problems have arisen in the economy the U.S. central bank has intervened to lessen the blow to the economy. Unfortunately, many of their policies have simply exacerbated the problems or kicked the can down the road.



This all started well before the housing bubble. The bailout of LTCM was truly the first time the Fed intervened in markets to make sure that losers didn’t have to become losers. LTCM was the epitome of failed economic theory at work in markets. A group of brilliant economists believed they had discovered the path the minting money in financial markets. On paper their equations appeared flawless. In reality, they were a disaster waiting to happen.

The Federal Reserve is not dissimilar in this regard. For 18 years Alan Greenspan ran the nations central bank based on theories and beliefs that he later referred to as being “flawed”. Despite this, much of his work influences the current central bank. In fact, today’s Fed is more involved in markets than ever.

01 = Burlap

02 = Butter

CC = Cocoa

HG = Copper Scrap

C2 = Corn

06 = Cotton

30 = Hides

LH = Hogs 09 = Lard

10 = Lead Scrap

11 = Print Cloth

12 = Rosin

13 = Rubber

BO = Soybean Oil

57 = Steel Scrap

LC = Steers 17 = Sugar

18 = Tallow

54 = Tin

MW = Minneapolis Wheat

KW = Kansas City Wheat

22 = Wool

23 = Zinc

Unfortunately, the Fed is not the only central bank meddling with markets.

———–

This post previously appeared at The Pragmatc Capitalist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.