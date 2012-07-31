The Berenstains Want You To Know That There's Nothing They Can Do About Chick-Fil-A Selling Their Bears

Photo: YouTube/BerenstainBearsFan

Jim Henson Co. pulled its toys from Chick-fil-A meals quite publicly after the gay marriage controversy sparked by comments from the chicken chain’s president and COO Dan Cathy.Chick-fil-A is now replacing the toys with the Berenstain Bears. The bears are featured in a book that teaches the “Golden Rule.”



The Berenstain family felt some pressure from anti-Chick-fil-A folks after the partnership was announced. So, the family has felt the need to clarify exactly what their relationship is with Chick-fil-A and the Cathys.

They’re distancing themselves from the political firestorm.

Here’s the message that’s posted on the Berenstain Bears website and Facebook page:

Photo: Berenstain Bears

