Tour The Brand New Bentley Hotel Suite That Costs $9,500 A Night

The smell of leather fills the air, and wood veneers shine.But we’re not in a brand new luxury car. We’ve stepped inside the Bentley suite at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, which was officially unveiled today.



The $9,500-a-night suite, which was designed by Bentley, is the storied hotel’s third designer showcase room. It has had fruitful relationships with Tiffany’s and Dior (we checked out the charming Tiffany’s suite last year), and plans to announce two more partnerships soon, said Paul Nash, the general manager of the St. Regis.

“This isn’t your father’s hotel anymore,” Nash said. “We are keeping things relevant.”

The suite was outfitted for two adults or or a family of four. But don’t clear your calendar just yet; it’s already booked through the end of the year.

“The clean lines and handmade materials are all trademark Bentley,” he continued. “It’s the attention to detail that makes Bentley and this room so great.”

As part of the partnership, the hotel will also receive a 2013 Mulsanne, the first in North America.

Nash said that he didn’t expect the high price tag to scare off potential guests. He said, “knowing that no one else in the world is staying in a suite like this when you are is all the more reason to reserve it.”

