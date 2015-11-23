The Bentley Bentayga sets the stage for a new kind of hyper-luxury SUV

After much teasing, Bentley’s Bentayga SUV is finally here. The British luxury automaker debuted the vehicle at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Bentayga will join the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and the flagship Mulsanne in its lineup. With luxury SUVs now a must-have for high-end automakers, companies such as Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini have announced plans to jump into the market.

The Bentayga is the first of the three ultra-luxury SUVs to arrive over the next year or so. Bentley chairman Wolfgang Dürheimer told Business Insider earlier this year that the company will build 3,600 Bentaygas in its first year — and that the company has more orders from the US alone.

There will be more of this genre of hyper-luxury ride to come, as during the 2015-16 car show season, the world’s car makers show us what they have got.

The Bentley Bentayga is the first SUV to emerge from the hyper-luxury brands of the world. Bentley Together with the Lamborghini Urus and ... Lamborghini ... the 'Project Cullinan' from Rolls-Royce, the Bentayga will form a new segment in the SUV market above the current kings of the hill. This is the prototype used to test the Cullinan's four-wheel-drive system. The finished SUV won't look like this. Rolls-Royce The most luxurious SUVs now include Mercedes-Benz's mighty G-Wagon ... Mercedes-Benz ... and the Range Rover Autobiography. Land Rover The Bentayga is built on Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, which also underpins the new Audi Q7 SUV, as well as ... Audi ... the next generation Audi A4 compact sedan and wagon. Audi Although it may share a platform with smaller cars, the Bentayga is a hefty SUV. At just under 17 feet long, the off-roader tips the scale at more than 5,300 pounds. Bentley Aesthetically, the Bentayga carries Bentley's trademark front grill, borrowed from the Continental. Bentley Overall, the SUV features a wide, athletic stance. Bentley In the back, Bentley designers cut the roof line to create a sportier profile. Bentley Power for the Bentagya comes from a 600-horsepower, VW Group-sourced twin-turbocharged W12 engine, shared with the Continental and the Flying Spur. Bentley Power from the W12 engines is put to the pavement or the rocky trail via an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive. Bentley Business Insider had the chance to experience the engine last year in a Flying Spur. We were impressed with its endless well of horsepower and effortless performance. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In the Bentayga, Bentley claims the engine can rocket the SUV to 60 mph from a standstill in just 4 seconds -- and all the way up to a top speed of 187 mph. Bentley says this makes the Bentayga the fastest SUV in the world. Bentley Later on, Bentley will also add a high-efficiency diesel and a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Bentayga's options list. Bentley In the meantime, the W12 can save fuel by shutting off half its cylinders when large amounts of horsepower aren't required. Bentley On the inside, the Bentayga is a harmonious blend of traditional luxury and modern technology. Bentley Virtually the entire cabin is wrapped in fine leather and rich wood. Bentley Exquisite details such as diamond stitching, ... Bentley ... a Breitling clock, and ... Bentley ... this metallic Bentley ashtray abound. Bentley The Bentayga is also loaded up with modern tech, such as a head-up display, night vision, and adaptive cruise control. Bentley At the heart of the Bentayga's interior is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 60GB hard drive. Bentley Those looking to take on Mother Nature can adjust the Bentley's personality using buttons mounted on the center console. Bentley As nice as the front seats look, ... Bentley ... the rear seats appear to create an entirely different world for passengers. Bentley There's access to a rear seat entertainment system. The 10.2-inch screen ... Bentley ... is actually a removable tablet with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. Bentley At launch, Bentley will offer the Bentayga with a special Mulliner hamper set. Bentley The hamper set includes a refrigerator, crockery, and crystal glasses. Bentley Off course, the Bentley 'Flying B' is also present. Bentley The Bentley Bentayga will roll into showrooms in early 2016 with a starting price of $229,100. Bentley

