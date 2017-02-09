The trailer for Sophia Coppola's next movie looks to be her most thrilling yet

The trailer for Sophia Coppola ‘s next movie, “The Beguiled,” has been released online — and all we can say is we can’t wait for the summer.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell, the movie is set during the Civil War and follows an injured Union soldier (Farrell) who is brought back to health by a Confederate girls’ boarding school. However, the man soon becomes romantically involved with the women there, leading to some disastrous results.

Based on a 1966 novel, Clint Eastwood and director Don Siegel made it into a movie in 1971. But we’re expecting a different version of the story with Coppola at the helm.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens in theatres June 30.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

