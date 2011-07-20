The Beginning Of The End Of The Bachmann Campaign

Michele Bachmann

Today’s story in The Daily Caller revealing Rep. Michelle Bachmann’s history of “stress-induced” migraine headaches that leave her “incapacitated” is the beginning of the end of her presidential campaign. Republican primary voters and caucus attenders have one goal for 2012; to remove President Obama from office. Poll after poll, focus group after focus group show that they are almost maniacally focused on this goal. What they seek is the rightward-most candidate who can get the job done.



They’re willing to consider any and all candidates, but the one thing they won’t tolerate is a candidate who, for whatever reason, can’t get the job done. The Daily Caller report (and the Bachmann campaign’s subsequent response) is by itself disqualifying. If “stress-induced” situations lead her to be “incapacitated,” then by definition she cannot serve as president of the United States.

Good news for Texas Governor Rick Perry! His principal opponent for social conservative voters in Iowa has now been effectively eliminated. He will move quickly to fill the vacuum.

UPDATE: Following is Rep. Bachmann’s statement regarding her medical condition:

“Like nearly 30 million other Americans, I experience migraines that are easily controlled with medication. I am a wife, a mother, a lawyer who worked her way through law school, a former state senator who achieved the repeal of a harmful piece of education policy in Minnesota, and a congresswoman who has worked tirelessly fighting against the expansion of government and wasteful spending.

“Since entering the campaign, I have maintained a full schedule between my duties as a congresswoman and as a presidential candidate travelling across the nation to meet with voters in the key, early primary and caucus states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. I have prescription medication that I take whenever symptoms arise and they keep the migraines under control. Let me be abundantly clear – my ability to function effectively has never been impeded by migraines and will not affect my ability to serve as Commander in Chief.

“The many questions I have received on this subject have allowed me to discuss this important condition that impacts individuals in nearly one in four households. However, as a presidential candidate and office holder, I am focused on performing my job, which has never been more important given the state of our economy and the millions of Americans that are out of work. While I appreciate the concern for me and my health, the greater concern should be the debate that is occurring in Washington over whether or not we will increase our debt, spending and taxes.”

