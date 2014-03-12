A Canadian Company Says It Has Developed A Post-Workout Beer

A Canadian beverage company is launching a beer called Lean Machine with a unique marketing campaign, billing it as “Recovery Ale.”

“Lean Machine has been developed as a sport recovery, low calorie, FIT BEER,” the company, Vampt, wrote on the Facebook page it created for the drink.

The gluten-free beer has only 77 calories and says its ingredients target muscle recovery while providing electrolytes, anti-oxidants and immune system boosters, similar to other sport drinks that replenish the body after a hard workout. According to a study published last December in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, beer can overcome its dehydrating effects by bumping up electrolyte content.

Although Lean Machine only contains 0.5% alcohol by volume, only slightly higher than nonalcoholic beers like O’Doul’s and Beck’s, Vampt founder Ian Toews said he hopes the drink appeals to beer lovers who take fitness seriously.

“We just thought that maybe we could do something that would support a drinker, make it still socially fun, and help them accomplish what needs to be accomplished after an aggressive workout,” Toews told NPR’s The Salt blog.

The beer will be produced in Calgary, Alberta, in western Canada. The first batch comes out later this spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.