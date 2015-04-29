See the secret, tiny bedrooms flight attendants use on long-haul aircraft

Jim Edwards
They look like they're having a lot of fun — even though they can't stand up.

When you’re on a long-haul flight to Asia, you know how important it is to get some sleep.

But what if you’re a member of the flight crew? Turns out that Boeing’s 777 and 787 airliners have a secret stairway that leads to a tiny set of windowless bedrooms for flight attendants and pilots. After all, they also need sleep on journeys than can take 18 hours or more.

Passengers aren’t allowed up there, and few people know they even exist. Here is what those upstairs bedrooms look like, via YouTube videos from Chris McGinniss at Travelskills.com and Chris Jepson and the Flickr account of Martin Deutsch.

This is Boeing's official representation of the crew rest area on a Boeing 777.

This diagram shows how the crew bedrooms are located in a tiny slot above the main cabin.

It looks pretty nice in there, judging by Boeing's official imagery.

Passengers aren't allowed in there. This tiny door is in the main area of the plane.

Behind the door is a secret stairway.

On the 787 that stairway leads to this trapdoor-like hatch ...

screenshot via Chris Jepson/YouTube

Boeing does not want its crew to join the mile-high club: 'One per bunk.'

On the 777, there is a long corridor housing the crew bunks.

You cannot stand up straight inside the corridor.

And there are no windows.

You can see that makes it a little gloomy: There are three crew members back there chatting.

Look how dark it is.

Each bed unit is about 6 feet long and 2 feet wide and has a reading light.

Nice pillows, though. They even have to sleep with a seatbelt on in case of turbulence.

Here is the view going down the stairs again.

All of that is contained inside the top level of Boeing 777s and 787s.

