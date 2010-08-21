The "Bed Intruder Song" From Auto-Tune The News Cracks Billboard's Hot 100

Some awesome remixing and use of auto-tune by The Gregory Brothers has landed them a spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart (via Mashable). According to Billboard, the Hot 100 ranks “the week’s most popular songs across all genres, ranked by radio airplay… sales data… and streaming activity data.”



The Gregory Brothers’ stock has been soaring in recent weeks due to their viral hit. They told Wired.com their “Bed Intruder Song” sold over 10,000 copies on iTunes within its first two days of release, and they’re even working on a pilot for Comedy Central.

With their potential move from the web to the television screen and success on iTunes and Billboard charts, The Gregory Brothers have mashed up their viral dominance with mainstream pop culture.

For those of you who have never heard of the “Bed Intruder Song” – well, shame on you. The Gregory Brothers took a news report from Huntsville, Alabama featuring an enraged Antoine Dodson. The story itself had already turned viral, but The Gregory Brothers took it to the next step with their song-making ability.

Here’s their viral video mashup and song below:



