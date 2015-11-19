David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly buying the most expensive country home in the UK for $57 million

The Abbotswood EstateKnight FrankThe gardens, hedges, and land have been meticulously maintained.

The Beckhams may have watched too much “Downton Abbey” for their own good.

According to the Mirror, People’s “sexiest man alive” David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are set to plunk down $57 million on a country estate in The Cotswolds, in south central England. The historic and grand 10-bedroom estate in question, known as The Abbotswood Estate, is set on 774 acres of pristine English countryside.

It’s also reportedly the most expensive country home in the UK.

Knight Frank has the listing.

On the estate is a historic 10-bedroom manor house built in 1865. It's plenty of room for their four kids, plus any new additions.

The house's square footage makes it 24 times larger than the average new construction in modern Britain, according to the Daily Mail.

The house has five reception rooms for the new owners to receive guests.

There are also multiple formal dining rooms.

The home is a Grade II listed building, which protects it from destruction or alteration due to its cultural heritage.

There are also 13 separate cottages on the massive property.

Rolling hills surround the house.

The gardens have been well-kept.

The hedges have maintained their beautiful shape.

The gardens were designed by Edwin Lutyens, one of the most highly regarded landscape architects of his time.

Statues flank the stone walls.

There's also a barn on the enormous property.

