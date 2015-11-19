David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly buying the most expensive country home in the UK for $57 million

Knight FrankThe gardens, hedges, and land have been meticulously maintained.
The Beckhams may have watched too much “Downton Abbey” for their own good.
According to the Mirror, People’s “sexiest man alive” David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are set to plunk down $57 million on a country estate in The Cotswolds, in south central England. The historic and grand 10-bedroom estate in question, known as The Abbotswood Estate, is set on 774 acres of pristine English countryside.
It’s also reportedly the most expensive country home in the UK.
Knight Frank has the listing.
Rumour has it the beautiful pair have purchased the Abbotswood Estate, a 774-acre estate in the English countryside.
Knight Frank
On the estate is a historic 10-bedroom manor house built in 1865. It's plenty of room for their four kids, plus any new additions.
Knight Frank
The house's square footage makes it 24 times larger than the average new construction in modern Britain, according to the Daily Mail.
The home is a Grade II listed building, which protects it from destruction or alteration due to its cultural heritage.
Knight Frank
The gardens were designed by Edwin Lutyens, one of the most highly regarded landscape architects of his time.
Knight Frank
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.