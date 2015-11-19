David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly buying the most expensive country home in the UK for $57 million

Knight Frank The gardens, hedges, and land have been meticulously maintained.

The Beckhams may have watched too much “Downton Abbey” for their own good.

According to the Mirror, People’s “sexiest man alive” David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are set to plunk down $57 million on a country estate in The Cotswolds, in south central England. The historic and grand 10-bedroom estate in question, known as The Abbotswood Estate, is set on 774 acres of pristine English countryside.

It’s also reportedly the most expensive country home in the UK.

Knight Frank has the listing.

The Beckhams may be moving to the country. Knight Frank Rumour has it the beautiful pair have purchased the Abbotswood Estate, a 774-acre estate in the English countryside. Knight Frank On the estate is a historic 10-bedroom manor house built in 1865. It's plenty of room for their four kids, plus any new additions. Knight Frank The house's square footage makes it 24 times larger than the average new construction in modern Britain, according to the Daily Mail. Knight Frank Source: Daily Mail The house has five reception rooms for the new owners to receive guests. Knight Frank There are also multiple formal dining rooms. Knight Frank The home is a Grade II listed building, which protects it from destruction or alteration due to its cultural heritage. Knight Frank There are also 13 separate cottages on the massive property. Knight Frank Rolling hills surround the house. Knight Frank The gardens have been well-kept. Knight Frank The hedges have maintained their beautiful shape. Knight Frank The gardens were designed by Edwin Lutyens, one of the most highly regarded landscape architects of his time. Knight Frank Statues flank the stone walls. Knight Frank There's also a barn on the enormous property. Knight Frank

