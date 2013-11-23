The Beckham's Donate Their Clothes To Raise Money For The Victims Of Typhoon Haiyan As The Death Toll Passes 5,200

Picture: Getty Images

Shoppers in Chelsea, England have queued for hours at a British Red Cross store for the chance to buy David and Victoria Beckham’s second-hand clothing.

The celebrity couple gave 20 boxes of their pre-loved clothes to the charity with hope it would raise money for the charity effort in the Philippines, reports The ABC.

The act comes after the Philippines government announced that the death toll has now passed 5,200.

The Beckham’s join the flood of international relief effort, including two Australian medical teams, assisting the Philippines through what has been described as the nation’s deadliest natural disaster.

According to The ABC 1,611 people still remain missing after Typhoon Haiyan ripped through the Philippines on November 8.

To donate for the Australian Red Cross Appeal for Typhoon Haiyan you can go to their website or call 1800 811 700.

