The Beauty of Technology

Sometimes I become numb to all the advancements made while I have been alive. It just seems natural that everyday my life will be better because of technology. Many times technology is more of an evolution rather than a revolution. It’s easy for people to say that the economy is in a funk and there aren’t as many advancements as there might have been in the past. I think that is rubbish.



I encourage all 3 people that read this to look back at your life 10 years ago. When I look back, certain things come to my mind that weren’t widely available. Things like, broadband internet, video conferencing, interactive & community gaming, and smartphones. What I think is the most incredible evolution is the improvement on communications. Think of all the tools that allow communication to become easier and more accessible – Facebook, Twitter, Skype, chatting on your Xbox 360, and YouTube. These tools are no longer left to the geeks and the techies, but all generations and skill levels.

Recently I was in a conversation with two of my buddies – one in Boston and the other in Charlotte. We were working on a project and using Skype my Charlotte buddy was able to share his desktop on the fly to show us what he was doing. Not only that, but we were all able to use our web cams to see each other and improve our conversation. During this conversation, we had a Google Apps document open and each of us was simultaneously editing the same file. I could literally see their changes being made in real time. My mind was blown.

It’s real simple for me to see the future evolution of technology. As broadband increases, the quality of the video will improve. It won’t be too long before you can walk into an office with a wall that is essentially a giant TV (or projection) and it will be able to provide crystal clear video conferencing with no delay. It will be the same with cell phones and tablets. I’d probably say that technology is 10 – 15 years away, but it’s only going to improve with time. What is hard to see, is a completely new way of communicating that no one has thought of before. But whatever is developed will significantly improve our lives.

There is a lot to be hopeful about. Although there is a lot of bad news out there, we will always find a way to improve our lives. Humans have the ability to fight through adversity and to create solutions for the betterment of mankind. Whenever you find yourself surrounded by negativity, take a minute to think about how you lived your life 5, 10, or 20 years ago. You will find that despite all that is going on, your life is improving through technology.

Eric Bandholz is the founder of startups Sovrnty Communications and Bingle.nu. This article is written under Creative Commons 3.0 – please copy this article and do with it what you will, but please attribute my works to me.

