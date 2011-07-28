The Beauty Of Marc Newson's Ikepod Watches

Ikepod timepieces have been around since I started getting into watches about a decade ago. An elusive brand, seeing these watches in person isn’t all that common. The brand has had its ups and downs but seems to be in good hands at this time. The politics there are interesting as Marc Newson is the designer and has an incredible amount of creative control (though he doesn’t involve himself with day-to-day operations at all). Basically, if he wants it made, it gets made.

A good example of this is with the Hemipode, which, for its time, was a very large watch (in the 1990s) at 44mm wide. The Megapode is 47mm wide and, again, was considered massive. Today, they look just fine on the wrist. Over a decade later, Marc decided to do a 180 in his approach and built the two-sided Solaris watch that is just 30mm wide. He just does whatever he feels like doing, really.

Ikepod watches feel like exactly what they are: Timepieces designed by someone who isn’t strictly a watch designer but is a really good designer. Quality and craftsmanship is good, and the prices are high, but these are satisfying pieces. The Hemipode is probably their most famous watch. The case comes (came) in a variety of materials from steel, to gold, to platinum. And at 44mm wide you have an almost perfectly smooth pebble on your wrist – just how Newson wanted it. Legibility is as good as the watches are unique. Distinctive components, like the strap, ensure that the watch both looks fascinating and is comfortable. My interest, over the years, for the brand is well-founded and finds them on my wrist.

