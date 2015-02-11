Check out the beautiful and powerful Lexus RC F coupe

Lexus The 2015 Lexus RC F combines style with power.

We first saw the Lexus RC F at the 2014 New York Auto Show.

Now you can buy one.

Along with design cues borrowed from the Lexus LFA supercar (which “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson called “senbleedingsational”) the new RC F coupe possessed a ton of power, and even decent fuel economy.

It’s got two doors and four seats, but all the fun is reserved for the driver, who gets to control a newly designed 5.0-liter V8 engine with rear-wheel drive.

Between the RC F and the RC350 — which debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2013 and was the star of its own commercial during the 2015 Super Bowl — Lexus expects to sell 1,400 cars each month.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

Under the hood is an all-new 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It pumps out 450 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It's the first Lexus engine to combine two technologies, the Atkinson and Otto cycles, to reap the advantages of each. Atkinson gives better fuel economy at cruising speeds; Otto delivers improved performance at higher rpm. That's enough to hit a top speed of nearly 170 mph and a 0-to-60mph time of under 4.6 seconds, and a respectable 23 mpg combined fuel economy. Not too shabby for a 4,000 pound car. Air pulled in by the L-shaped front fender ducts helps keep the engine cool and working. An active rear spoiler springs into action when the RC F hits 50 mph. Otherwise, it lays flat. The RC F gets its own version of the Lexus' signature spindle grille. It's huge and looks awesome. The engine is paired to an 8-speed transmission, which can be controlled manually with shifter paddles on the steering wheel. The paddle shifters are positioned to make it easy to change gears while turning the wheel and on the track. Lexus modelled the instrument panel of the RC F after the one in its LFA supercar. There's also a 7-inch navigation screen. This is the first time Lexus has put a touchpad in a car (it's below the shifter). Drivers can use finger swipes to regulate climate control, navigation, and audio. Lexus says the seats offer 'exceptional holding performance.' The RC F has been on sale since late 2014. It's expensive, but not that costly, given the performance: $62,400. The RC F is 'only the next addition of more Lexus performance to come,' according to Lexus Group VP and General Manager Jeff Bracken.

