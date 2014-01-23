Take A Look Inside The Beautiful And Powerful Lexus RC F Coupe

We were introduced to a lot of terrific cars at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show. Among them was the latest and greatest effort from Lexus, Toyota’s luxury arm.
Along with design cues borrowed from the Lexus LFA supercar (which “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson called “senbleedingsational”) the new RC F coupe promises a ton of power, and even decent fuel economy.
It’s got two doors and four seats, but all the fun is reserved for the driver, who gets to control a brand new 5.0-liter V8 engine with rear-wheel drive.
Between the RC F and the RC350, which debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in November, Lexus expects to sell 1,400 cars each month.
Under the hood is an all-new 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It pumps out 450 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque.
It's the first Lexus engine to combine two technologies, the Atkinson and Otto cycles, to reap the advantages of each.
Atkinson gives better fuel economy at cruising speeds; Otto delivers improved performance at higher rpm.
That's enough to hit a top speed of nearly 170 mph. Lexus is shooting for a 0 to 60 mph time under 4.6 seconds, and a respectable 23 mpg combined fuel economy. Not too shabby for a 4,000 pound car.
The engine is paired to an 8-speed transmission, which can be controlled manually with shifter paddles on the steering wheel.
The paddle shifters are positioned to make it easy to change gears while turning the wheel and on the track.
Lexus modelled the instrument panel of the RC F after the one in its LFA supercar. There's also a 7-inch navigation screen.
This is the first time Lexus has put a touchpad in a car (it's below the shifter). Drivers can use finger swipes to regulate climate control, navigation, and audio.
And it's not the end of powerful Lexus cars. The RC F is 'only the next addition of more Lexus performance to come,' promises Lexus Group VP and General Manager Jeff Bracken.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.