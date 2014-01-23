Take A Look Inside The Beautiful And Powerful Lexus RC F Coupe

Lexus The 2015 Lexus RC F combines style with power.

We were introduced to a lot of terrific cars at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show. Among them was the latest and greatest effort from Lexus, Toyota’s luxury arm.

Along with design cues borrowed from the Lexus LFA supercar (which “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson called “senbleedingsational”) the new RC F coupe promises a ton of power, and even decent fuel economy.

It’s got two doors and four seats, but all the fun is reserved for the driver, who gets to control a brand new 5.0-liter V8 engine with rear-wheel drive.

Between the RC F and the RC350, which debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in November, Lexus expects to sell 1,400 cars each month.

