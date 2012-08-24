The Beatles Painted This Picture While They Were Holed Up In A Tokyo Hotel

The Beatles weren’t much known for their painting skills, but a rare canvas painted by all four band members while they were holed up in a VIP suite at the Tokyo Hilton in 1966 is about to hit the auction block.



Each band member painted one corner of the 30×40 canvas, called “Images of a Woman,” during their one and only trip to Japan. It was given to the president of a Beatles fan club in Japan after it was completed.

There’s no official estimate from auctioneer Philip Weiss Auctions as to how much the piece could go for, but according to Paul Frasier Collectibles:

The work was sold to a dealer in Osaka for approximately $191,000 in the mid-1990s and appeared again in 2002 on eBay, though it is not certain the exact amount it sold for. A Liverpool Echo report before the sale suggested that the painting might achieve as much as £350,000.

The auction, which also includes artwork by Frank Zappa and a jacket worn by late rapper Biggie Smalls, will take place in Oceanside, NY September 14.

Photo: Philip Weiss Auctions

