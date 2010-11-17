The Beatles Finally On Sale At iTunes

The Beatles’ music is finally available on Apple’s iTunes store. Single tracks will cost $1.29; albums are $13. There’s also a digital box set for $149.



Update: At 10 a.m. ET, Apple just updated its homepage with this huge Beatles image. It’s linking to a Beatles page, with some commemorative videos, Apple’s TV ads announcing its Beatles collection, and a live performance. It looks like this is it — no other big announcements.

Read: 5 Huge Musicians Still Holding Out On Steve Jobs

