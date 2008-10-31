The Beatles Come To Rock Band Before iTunes (VIA)

The developers of Rock Band are working with the Beatles to create a Beatles-themed game that will go on sale by the end of next year, MTV and the remaining members of the band said this morning. It’s good news for MTV because it should help the game compete with Activision’s (ATVI) Guitar Hero series, which has taken some steam away from Rock Band.



How much did MTV pay for the exclusive rights to the music for the new game? We imagine that it could be quite a bit of money, especially because both Activision and Harmonix (Rock Band‘s developer) were rumoured to be pursuing the band earlier this year. Another question (posed by eagle-eyed reader “Ringo”), will EA (ERTS) be distributing this game? The company is the distributor of Rock Band but they are not mentioned in the official announcement.

Activision has already released an Aerosmith-themed Guitar Hero, and they’ve signed up Metallica for a future Guitar Hero game. MTV has sold 4 million copies of Rock Band (as of earlier this month), but the Guitar Hero franchise, which started in 2005, has sold 23 million copies, and Guitar Hero III was the bestselling game of last year.

Meanwhile, the Beatles still aren’t available on Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes, Amazon’s (AMZN) MP3 store, or any digital outlet.

