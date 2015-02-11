There is no car like the US President's armoured limo -- aka 'The Beast'

Designed from the ground up by the Secret Service, Obama’s $US1.5 million “Cadillac One,” aka “The Beast,” is a moving fortress impenetrable by bullets and bombs.

The president has 12 identical limos in rotation and, when not in use, they’re parked in the basement of the Secret Service’s headquarters and are under 24-hour surveillance, AutoWeek reports.

At least two cars travel with the president wherever he goes, and they get a humble 3.7 miles to the gallon. The president’s motorcade is surrounded with up to 45 other armed vehicles, including an identical decoy, local police, a mobile communications center, more armed vehicles, and an ambulance.

The cars are manufactured by General Motors in Detroit and have a gasoline V8 engine. The top speed and weight of each car is classified, as is the bulletproof technology used in the windows.

Here are more security details:

Getty/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

