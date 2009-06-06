The Bears Survive The Great Jobs Number

Joe Weisenthal
bear cub tbi

Phew! It could’ve been real pain today for the bloodied bears, considering the very good (relatively) jobs number that came out tonight. But after some see-saw trading, that saw the Dow up 100 points at one point, it kind of turned into a snooze. “Mixed,” as they might say.

The Dow gained 12, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 both slipped by a few points.

That being said, it was still an excellent week for the market overall. The S&P 500 was up over 2.5%, while the Dow was up 3%.

